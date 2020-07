Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

MASTER BEDROOM ON FIRST FLOOR - three upstairs - Close to UNCC - MASTER DOWN - SPACIOUS 4 bedroom home in a WONDERFUL neighborhood. Hardwood, Fireplace, Front Porch, Patio, FENCED IN BACKYARD! Charming Neighborhood, and Convenient - close to I85 and I485.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please call Shanley at (315) 734-5899.



(RLNE4886208)