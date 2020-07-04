10734 Essex Hall Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Location, Location! Located in sought after Southampton community in Ballantyne/Blakeney area. This Maintenance free townhome is completely neutral and turn key ready. Covered front porch, formal dining, kitchen and open floor plan flow into the 2 story living room with a gas fireplace. This masterpiece is beautifully laid out on a neutral palette just waiting on your personal touch to be called home! Stunning kitchen , recessed lightning, abundance of counter & cabinet space, all appliances. Large master suite with huge walk in closets on upper floor. Walking distance to community pool. Close proximity to Stonecrest, Rea Farms, Waverly and I-485, top rated Ballantyne schools and so much more. A Must See!

About 10734 Essex Hall, Charlotte, North Carolina 28277

Directions:On I-I-485 Use the right 2 lanes to take exit 61 for US 521/Johnston Rd,Use the right 3 lanes to turn right onto US-521 S/Johnston Rd,Continue straight onto Johnston Rd,Keep left to continue toward Marvin Rd,Turn left onto Princeton Commons Dr,Turn left onto Commons Creek Dr,Turn right onto Essex Hall Dr,Slight left to stay on Essex Hall Dr .

Contact us to schedule a showing.