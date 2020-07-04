All apartments in Charlotte
10734 Essex Hall Drive
10734 Essex Hall Drive

10734 Essex Hall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10734 Essex Hall Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Location, Location! Located in sought after Southampton community in Ballantyne/Blakeney area. This Maintenance free townhome is completely neutral and turn key ready. Covered front porch, formal dining, kitchen and open floor plan flow into the 2 story living room with a gas fireplace. This masterpiece is beautifully laid out on a neutral palette just waiting on your personal touch to be called home! Stunning kitchen , recessed lightning, abundance of counter & cabinet space, all appliances. Large master suite with huge walk in closets on upper floor. Walking distance to community pool. Close proximity to Stonecrest, Rea Farms, Waverly and I-485, top rated Ballantyne schools and so much more. A Must See!
About 10734 Essex Hall, Charlotte, North Carolina 28277
Directions:On I-I-485 Use the right 2 lanes to take exit 61 for US 521/Johnston Rd,Use the right 3 lanes to turn right onto US-521 S/Johnston Rd,Continue straight onto Johnston Rd,Keep left to continue toward Marvin Rd,Turn left onto Princeton Commons Dr,Turn left onto Commons Creek Dr,Turn right onto Essex Hall Dr,Slight left to stay on Essex Hall Dr .
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10734 Essex Hall Drive have any available units?
10734 Essex Hall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10734 Essex Hall Drive have?
Some of 10734 Essex Hall Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10734 Essex Hall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10734 Essex Hall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10734 Essex Hall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10734 Essex Hall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10734 Essex Hall Drive offer parking?
No, 10734 Essex Hall Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10734 Essex Hall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10734 Essex Hall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10734 Essex Hall Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10734 Essex Hall Drive has a pool.
Does 10734 Essex Hall Drive have accessible units?
No, 10734 Essex Hall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10734 Essex Hall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10734 Essex Hall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
