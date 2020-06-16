All apartments in Charlotte
10721 Yellow Tail Ct

10721 Yellow Tail Court · No Longer Available
Location

10721 Yellow Tail Court, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great Price! Great Location! Great Home! - If your are looking for a home with extra living space this is it! Town home with over 2500 sq ft has been updated throughout. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, fresh paint, new fixtures and more! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings throughout. Eat in kitchen comes with vast counter space and cabinets. Master bedroom located downstairs has walk in closet, and private bath with dual vanities. 3 spacious bedrooms located upstairs with additional living area that could be utilized in a variety of ways. Private, screened in back patio perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Home comes with 2 stall Garage, washer/dryer, community pool, community park, and is conveniently located to I-485, Providence road, shopping, restaurants and much more! Call today to set your appointment 704.488.7897.

(RLNE5703631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10721 Yellow Tail Ct have any available units?
10721 Yellow Tail Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10721 Yellow Tail Ct have?
Some of 10721 Yellow Tail Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10721 Yellow Tail Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10721 Yellow Tail Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10721 Yellow Tail Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10721 Yellow Tail Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10721 Yellow Tail Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10721 Yellow Tail Ct offers parking.
Does 10721 Yellow Tail Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10721 Yellow Tail Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10721 Yellow Tail Ct have a pool?
Yes, 10721 Yellow Tail Ct has a pool.
Does 10721 Yellow Tail Ct have accessible units?
No, 10721 Yellow Tail Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10721 Yellow Tail Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 10721 Yellow Tail Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

