Charlotte, NC
10621 Fuller Ridge Cir
Last updated June 6 2019 at 7:54 AM

10621 Fuller Ridge Cir

10621 Fuller Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10621 Fuller Ridge Circle, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Awesome 2 bedroom townhome w/ loft. Very clean & nice paint! 2 living areas, large living room w/ dining area & another 2 story great room w/ fireplace. Nice kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Loft upstairs overlooks great room, perfect for an office. 1 car garage. Great access to I-485 & near lots of restaurants/shopping.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL 704-218-9472.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10621 Fuller Ridge Cir have any available units?
10621 Fuller Ridge Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10621 Fuller Ridge Cir have?
Some of 10621 Fuller Ridge Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10621 Fuller Ridge Cir currently offering any rent specials?
10621 Fuller Ridge Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10621 Fuller Ridge Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 10621 Fuller Ridge Cir is pet friendly.
Does 10621 Fuller Ridge Cir offer parking?
Yes, 10621 Fuller Ridge Cir offers parking.
Does 10621 Fuller Ridge Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10621 Fuller Ridge Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10621 Fuller Ridge Cir have a pool?
Yes, 10621 Fuller Ridge Cir has a pool.
Does 10621 Fuller Ridge Cir have accessible units?
No, 10621 Fuller Ridge Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 10621 Fuller Ridge Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10621 Fuller Ridge Cir has units with dishwashers.
