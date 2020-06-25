10621 Fuller Ridge Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Awesome 2 bedroom townhome w/ loft. Very clean & nice paint! 2 living areas, large living room w/ dining area & another 2 story great room w/ fireplace. Nice kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Loft upstairs overlooks great room, perfect for an office. 1 car garage. Great access to I-485 & near lots of restaurants/shopping.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL 704-218-9472.