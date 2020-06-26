All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10441 Hugue Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10441 Hugue Way
Last updated May 28 2019 at 4:01 PM

10441 Hugue Way

10441 Hugue Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10441 Hugue Way, Charlotte, NC 28214
Moores Chapel

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Three Bedroom Ranch with Fenced Yard !
Located just minutes from the White Water Center, I-485 & I-85, and Airport.

Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher and disposal.
Backyard has 6 ft privacy fence and large deck.

Other features: 1 car garage, beautiful laminate flooring, carpet in master, well manicured yard, freshly painted.
Ready for Move In !!

Access a self showing and Apply Online at:
www.srpmanagement.net.
Application fee is non refundable.

Pets considered, if approved it is a $350 non refundable pet fee & an extra $15/month for pet rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10441 Hugue Way have any available units?
10441 Hugue Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10441 Hugue Way have?
Some of 10441 Hugue Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10441 Hugue Way currently offering any rent specials?
10441 Hugue Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10441 Hugue Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10441 Hugue Way is pet friendly.
Does 10441 Hugue Way offer parking?
Yes, 10441 Hugue Way offers parking.
Does 10441 Hugue Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10441 Hugue Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10441 Hugue Way have a pool?
No, 10441 Hugue Way does not have a pool.
Does 10441 Hugue Way have accessible units?
No, 10441 Hugue Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10441 Hugue Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10441 Hugue Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte