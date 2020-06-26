10441 Hugue Way

Amenities
Great Three Bedroom Ranch with Fenced Yard !
Located just minutes from the White Water Center, I-485 & I-85, and Airport.
Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher and disposal.
Backyard has 6 ft privacy fence and large deck.
Other features: 1 car garage, beautiful laminate flooring, carpet in master, well manicured yard, freshly painted.
Ready for Move In !!
Access a self showing and Apply Online at:
www.srpmanagement.net.
Application fee is non refundable.
Pets considered, if approved it is a $350 non refundable pet fee & an extra $15/month for pet rent.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.