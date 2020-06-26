10441 Hugue Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Three Bedroom Ranch with Fenced Yard !

Located just minutes from the White Water Center, I-485 & I-85, and Airport.



Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher and disposal.

Backyard has 6 ft privacy fence and large deck.



Other features: 1 car garage, beautiful laminate flooring, carpet in master, well manicured yard, freshly painted.

Ready for Move In !!



Application fee is non refundable.



Pets considered, if approved it is a $350 non refundable pet fee & an extra $15/month for pet rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now

