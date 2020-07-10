All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

10439 Benfield Road

10439 Benfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

10439 Benfield Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand New 2 Story, 3 Bed Townhome in Eastfield Area - Subdivision: Preserve at Prosperity Church
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Year Built: 2018
Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Blythe Elem., Alexander Middle, North Mecklenburg High School

This Near New 2 story townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1500 square feet. Beautiful hardwoods downstairs with open concept living room, dining area and kitchen. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has walk in closet and private full bath with large shower. 2 good size secondary bedrooms, full bath and laundry room also upstairs. 1 Car garage and secondary rear entrance from Benfield Rd. Located in The Preserve at Prosperity Church near Eastfield. Walking distance to Publix, shopping and dining. Easy access to I-485 and minutes from Huntersville or Concord Mills. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1495 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any housing voucher programs.

(RLNE4396523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10439 Benfield Road have any available units?
10439 Benfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10439 Benfield Road have?
Some of 10439 Benfield Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10439 Benfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
10439 Benfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10439 Benfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10439 Benfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 10439 Benfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 10439 Benfield Road offers parking.
Does 10439 Benfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10439 Benfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10439 Benfield Road have a pool?
No, 10439 Benfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 10439 Benfield Road have accessible units?
No, 10439 Benfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10439 Benfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10439 Benfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
