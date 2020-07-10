10439 Benfield Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brand New 2 Story, 3 Bed Townhome in Eastfield Area - Subdivision: Preserve at Prosperity Church

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 2018

Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage

Pets: Yes With Approval

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater

Schools: Blythe Elem., Alexander Middle, North Mecklenburg High School



This Near New 2 story townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1500 square feet. Beautiful hardwoods downstairs with open concept living room, dining area and kitchen. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has walk in closet and private full bath with large shower. 2 good size secondary bedrooms, full bath and laundry room also upstairs. 1 Car garage and secondary rear entrance from Benfield Rd. Located in The Preserve at Prosperity Church near Eastfield. Walking distance to Publix, shopping and dining. Easy access to I-485 and minutes from Huntersville or Concord Mills. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1495 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any housing voucher programs.



(RLNE4396523)