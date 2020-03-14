All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1037 Davant Lane

1037 Davant Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1037 Davant Lane, Charlotte, NC 28209
Ashbrook - Clawson Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome Home! Incredible well-appointed 3BR/3BA END UNIT townhome-style residence in sought after Sedgefield neighborhood (adjacent to historic Dilworth & Myers Park). Home has 2 of the 3 bedrooms downstairs - a master bedroom and 2nd bedroom. Master bathroom has garden tub. Upstairs has large bedroom suite. Real hardwood floors throughout living areas and home gets tons of natural light. Gourmet kitchen has gleaming wood cabinets, granite countertops, tons of storage and stainless-steel appliances. Large walk-in attic for storage. One (1) car attached garage and a large fenced in patio with brick pavers and a garden area. Washer/dryer included. Community is gated and home is close to everything – Park Road Shopping Center, Dilworth, Uptown. Any pets must be approved by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 Davant Lane have any available units?
1037 Davant Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1037 Davant Lane have?
Some of 1037 Davant Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 Davant Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1037 Davant Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 Davant Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1037 Davant Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1037 Davant Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1037 Davant Lane offers parking.
Does 1037 Davant Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1037 Davant Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 Davant Lane have a pool?
No, 1037 Davant Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1037 Davant Lane have accessible units?
No, 1037 Davant Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 Davant Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1037 Davant Lane has units with dishwashers.
