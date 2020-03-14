1037 Davant Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome Home! Incredible well-appointed 3BR/3BA END UNIT townhome-style residence in sought after Sedgefield neighborhood (adjacent to historic Dilworth & Myers Park). Home has 2 of the 3 bedrooms downstairs - a master bedroom and 2nd bedroom. Master bathroom has garden tub. Upstairs has large bedroom suite. Real hardwood floors throughout living areas and home gets tons of natural light. Gourmet kitchen has gleaming wood cabinets, granite countertops, tons of storage and stainless-steel appliances. Large walk-in attic for storage. One (1) car attached garage and a large fenced in patio with brick pavers and a garden area. Washer/dryer included. Community is gated and home is close to everything – Park Road Shopping Center, Dilworth, Uptown. Any pets must be approved by owner.