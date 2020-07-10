1036 Pineborough Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Come and tour this newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Parkview East neighborhood. The kitchen boasts granite countertops and all the appliances. The large 2 car garage has been converted to extra living space with one large room and a smaller theater or office space. Enjoy the new deck in the large, fenced backyard.



~Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options and a super easy move-in process. The price for this package is $36 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.)~