1036 Pineborough Rd
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:00 PM

1036 Pineborough Rd

1036 Pineborough Road · No Longer Available
Location

1036 Pineborough Road, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Come and tour this newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Parkview East neighborhood. The kitchen boasts granite countertops and all the appliances. The large 2 car garage has been converted to extra living space with one large room and a smaller theater or office space. Enjoy the new deck in the large, fenced backyard.

~Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options and a super easy move-in process. The price for this package is $36 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.)~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 Pineborough Rd have any available units?
1036 Pineborough Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1036 Pineborough Rd have?
Some of 1036 Pineborough Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 Pineborough Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1036 Pineborough Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 Pineborough Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1036 Pineborough Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1036 Pineborough Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1036 Pineborough Rd offers parking.
Does 1036 Pineborough Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1036 Pineborough Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 Pineborough Rd have a pool?
No, 1036 Pineborough Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1036 Pineborough Rd have accessible units?
No, 1036 Pineborough Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 Pineborough Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1036 Pineborough Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

