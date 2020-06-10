All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:43 PM

10325 Ashley Farm Drive

10325 Ashley Farm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10325 Ashley Farm Drive, Charlotte, NC 28105
Marshbrooke

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
10325 Ashley Farm Drive Available 01/11/20 Beautiful Ashley Farms home with 3 Bedrooms & 2 Baths just off of Margaret Wallace Road - Subdivision: Ashley Farms
Bedrooms: 3 + Loft
Bathrooms: 2
Garage/Parking: 2 Car Garage
Year Built: 1994
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Crown Point Elem., Mint Hill Middle, East Mecklenburg High School

This unique 1.5 story home features 3 bedrooms + Loft, 2 full bathrooms and over 1700 square feet. Open floor plan with large living room, central fireplace, dining room and great kitchen with breakfast nook and desk. Loft upstairs overlooking living room. Master has walk in closet and private full bath with dual vanity and separate tub/shower. 2 car garage and wooded back yard. Great location just off Margaret Wallace near Hwy 74. Minutes from I-485 or Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1500 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.

(RLNE2383951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

