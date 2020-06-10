Amenities

garage walk in closets air conditioning playground fireplace

10325 Ashley Farm Drive Available 01/11/20 Beautiful Ashley Farms home with 3 Bedrooms & 2 Baths just off of Margaret Wallace Road - Subdivision: Ashley Farms

Bedrooms: 3 + Loft

Bathrooms: 2

Garage/Parking: 2 Car Garage

Year Built: 1994

Pets: Yes With Approval

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater

Schools: Crown Point Elem., Mint Hill Middle, East Mecklenburg High School



This unique 1.5 story home features 3 bedrooms + Loft, 2 full bathrooms and over 1700 square feet. Open floor plan with large living room, central fireplace, dining room and great kitchen with breakfast nook and desk. Loft upstairs overlooking living room. Master has walk in closet and private full bath with dual vanity and separate tub/shower. 2 car garage and wooded back yard. Great location just off Margaret Wallace near Hwy 74. Minutes from I-485 or Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1500 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.



(RLNE2383951)