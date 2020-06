Amenities

on-site laundry garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3 bed/2.5 bath home in desirable Catawba River Plantation! Brand new carpet installed throughout as well as new flooring in kitchen and laundry room downstairs. Large family room with a fireplace and tons of natural light, 2 story foyer, and dining room with glass french door that leads out to the private backyard. 3 large bedrooms upstairs and a 1 car garage round out this home. Available for immediate move in.