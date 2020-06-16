All apartments in Charlotte
10210 Rose Meadow Lane
Last updated February 18 2020 at 11:48 AM

10210 Rose Meadow Lane

10210 Rose Meadow Lane · (980) 219-8129
Location

10210 Rose Meadow Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 941 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious South Charlotte 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with views of the Raintree Country Club golf course hole #7. New Paint and New Carpet ! Plenty of space to walk pets or just enjoy the beauty of living right on the golf course! Private, secure building entry. Parking right out front. Large living area has lots of windows and opens up to a terrace overlooking golf course. Kitchen has nice wood floors, pantry, and decent amount of cabinets & countertop space. Good sized bedrooms. Master has walk-in closet. Washer and Dryer Included. Possibly the best location in Charlotte; only minutes to Ballantyne, Arboretum, 485, Waverly, Promenade and Stonecrest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10210 Rose Meadow Lane have any available units?
10210 Rose Meadow Lane has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10210 Rose Meadow Lane have?
Some of 10210 Rose Meadow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10210 Rose Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10210 Rose Meadow Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10210 Rose Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10210 Rose Meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10210 Rose Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10210 Rose Meadow Lane does offer parking.
Does 10210 Rose Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10210 Rose Meadow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10210 Rose Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 10210 Rose Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10210 Rose Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 10210 Rose Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10210 Rose Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10210 Rose Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
