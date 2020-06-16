10210 Rose Meadow Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious South Charlotte 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with views of the Raintree Country Club golf course hole #7. New Paint and New Carpet ! Plenty of space to walk pets or just enjoy the beauty of living right on the golf course! Private, secure building entry. Parking right out front. Large living area has lots of windows and opens up to a terrace overlooking golf course. Kitchen has nice wood floors, pantry, and decent amount of cabinets & countertop space. Good sized bedrooms. Master has walk-in closet. Washer and Dryer Included. Possibly the best location in Charlotte; only minutes to Ballantyne, Arboretum, 485, Waverly, Promenade and Stonecrest.