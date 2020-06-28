All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10206 Rose Meadow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10206 Rose Meadow Lane
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:06 AM

10206 Rose Meadow Lane

10206 Rose Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10206 Rose Meadow Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely Main level condo, warm and cozy with private patio looking onto the 7th fairway of the golf course at Rain Tree, open family and living area with open kitchen area to family room. Master with private bathroom and closet. Secondary bedroom with access to hall bathroom. Unit has luxury vinyl plank flooring & new paint throughout. Kitchen has granite counter tops, black appliances with a new refrigerator. Washer and Dryer are included as a convenience. Secure Building with key access only. Don't miss out on this lovely condo convenient to the Ballantyne area.Contact Prism Properties & Development, Inc for an appointment today or go to our website www.PrismPD.com, (704) 628-7096

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10206 Rose Meadow Lane have any available units?
10206 Rose Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10206 Rose Meadow Lane have?
Some of 10206 Rose Meadow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10206 Rose Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10206 Rose Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10206 Rose Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10206 Rose Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10206 Rose Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10206 Rose Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 10206 Rose Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10206 Rose Meadow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10206 Rose Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 10206 Rose Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10206 Rose Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 10206 Rose Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10206 Rose Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10206 Rose Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte