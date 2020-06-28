10206 Rose Meadow Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking ceiling fan

Lovely Main level condo, warm and cozy with private patio looking onto the 7th fairway of the golf course at Rain Tree, open family and living area with open kitchen area to family room. Master with private bathroom and closet. Secondary bedroom with access to hall bathroom. Unit has luxury vinyl plank flooring & new paint throughout. Kitchen has granite counter tops, black appliances with a new refrigerator. Washer and Dryer are included as a convenience. Secure Building with key access only. Don't miss out on this lovely condo convenient to the Ballantyne area.Contact Prism Properties & Development, Inc for an appointment today or go to our website www.PrismPD.com, (704) 628-7096