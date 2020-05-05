1015 Roanoke Ave

Amenities

Fully updated brick ranch home, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths with mud room! Home is stunning. Very convenient to uptown, about 5 minute drive via Independence Blvd. Home lot has been fully updated and landscaped, and features 6 ft stained privacy fence. Washer and dryer included, rain shower, beautiful hardwood floors, gas burning fireplace and stove, and very open concept. 1 year rental price $1695 however will consider $1650 for 2 year lease. Make sure to check out the Evergreen Nature Preserve only 2 blocks away! Photos are when property was staged + current photos.