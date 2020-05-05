All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1015 Roanoke Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1015 Roanoke Ave
Last updated April 17 2019 at 7:43 AM

1015 Roanoke Ave

1015 Roanoke Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1015 Roanoke Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Sheffield Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully updated brick ranch home, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths with mud room! Home is stunning. Very convenient to uptown, about 5 minute drive via Independence Blvd. Home lot has been fully updated and landscaped, and features 6 ft stained privacy fence. Washer and dryer included, rain shower, beautiful hardwood floors, gas burning fireplace and stove, and very open concept. 1 year rental price $1695 however will consider $1650 for 2 year lease. Make sure to check out the Evergreen Nature Preserve only 2 blocks away! Photos are when property was staged + current photos.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Roanoke Ave have any available units?
1015 Roanoke Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 Roanoke Ave have?
Some of 1015 Roanoke Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Roanoke Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Roanoke Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Roanoke Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 Roanoke Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1015 Roanoke Ave offer parking?
No, 1015 Roanoke Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1015 Roanoke Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 Roanoke Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Roanoke Ave have a pool?
No, 1015 Roanoke Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Roanoke Ave have accessible units?
No, 1015 Roanoke Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Roanoke Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 Roanoke Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane
Charlotte, NC 28213
Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte