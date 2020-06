Amenities

Lovely townhome in the heart of Blakeney and Ballantyne. Home in walking distance to Blakeney. Home features hardwood floors entire unit, except bathrooms. All appliances included. Highly desirable Ballantyne area schools. HURRY.. this won't last long at this price.. Application and credit check required. Rental history, credit check, background checks will be performed. Previous evictions will impact negatively. Fee is $30 per adults over 18. Property managed by Real Estate company