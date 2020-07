Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Get cozy right in heart of Uptown Charlotte in this short term FURNISHED rental, available for 6 month lease term! This precious 3 bed/2 bath home is as close to the action as you can get, while still enjoying the comforts of home. The amazing things Charlotte has to offer you is right at your finger tips. Walking distance from the Panthers stadium, Knights stadium, Uptown Charlotte, and much more! Pets are conditional and must be under 40lbs.