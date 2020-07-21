All apartments in Charlotte
10105 Alexander Martin Avenue
10105 Alexander Martin Avenue

10105 Alexander Martin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10105 Alexander Martin Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath end-unit townhome right in the middle of Ballantyne. Master Suite downstairs ! Fireplace in great room. 1 Car garage with Enormous Patio area out back for privacy and a big green grass view. Walk across the street to an endless amount of shopping and restaurants. Minutes to 485. Great Schools close by. Sweet new flooring downstairs with dining area and large kitchen with corian counters, lots of cabinets and white appliances. Big master suite with walk in closet and garden tub and spacious sized secondary bedrooms both with granite vanities. Loft area upstairs. Washer and Dryer included. Pristine !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10105 Alexander Martin Avenue have any available units?
10105 Alexander Martin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10105 Alexander Martin Avenue have?
Some of 10105 Alexander Martin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10105 Alexander Martin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10105 Alexander Martin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10105 Alexander Martin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10105 Alexander Martin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10105 Alexander Martin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10105 Alexander Martin Avenue offers parking.
Does 10105 Alexander Martin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10105 Alexander Martin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10105 Alexander Martin Avenue have a pool?
No, 10105 Alexander Martin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10105 Alexander Martin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10105 Alexander Martin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10105 Alexander Martin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10105 Alexander Martin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
