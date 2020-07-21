10105 Alexander Martin Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath end-unit townhome right in the middle of Ballantyne. Master Suite downstairs ! Fireplace in great room. 1 Car garage with Enormous Patio area out back for privacy and a big green grass view. Walk across the street to an endless amount of shopping and restaurants. Minutes to 485. Great Schools close by. Sweet new flooring downstairs with dining area and large kitchen with corian counters, lots of cabinets and white appliances. Big master suite with walk in closet and garden tub and spacious sized secondary bedrooms both with granite vanities. Loft area upstairs. Washer and Dryer included. Pristine !