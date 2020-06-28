1006 Greenleaf Avenue Unit A

Amenities
Fabulous Upscale Professional 3-Story w/Rooftop Patio & 2-Car Garage in Third Ward! - Fabulous Upscale Contemporary 3-Story Condo with Rooftop Lounge and Patio in Uptown/Third Ward, walking distance to Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Knights Games, Restaurants and Nightlife.
Move-In Ready, Fully Furnished, Exquisitely Decorated, 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, Gourmet Kitchen for Dinner Parties and Entertaining, Luxurious Master Suite and Bath with Huge Walk-In Closet, Guest Suite Downstairs with 3rd Bedroom Suite Upstairs. And when you're ready to watch the Sun Set, Grill or Chill, you have a private rooftop oasis all to yourself.
Drive-In 2-Car Garage and so much more, a must see to appreciate.
$3,750 furnished.
(RLNE5141325)