Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:53 AM

10021 Barbee Drive

10021 Barbee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10021 Barbee Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This larger 2 story home features 4 bedrooms + Loft, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2700 square feet. The lower level has a large 2 story great room with fireplace, formal dining room, spacious kitchen, breakfast area and sunroom. Master is also down with walk in closet and has a private bath with dual vanity and separate tub/shower. Upper floor has 3 large bedrooms and loft. The home also has a 2 car garage, covered patio, fenced back yard and shed. Located in the Spring Park neighborhood just off of Hucks Rd. near Statesville Rd. Convenient to I-485, I-77, Northlake or Concord Mills Malls. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1695 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10021 Barbee Drive have any available units?
10021 Barbee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10021 Barbee Drive have?
Some of 10021 Barbee Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10021 Barbee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10021 Barbee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10021 Barbee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10021 Barbee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10021 Barbee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10021 Barbee Drive offers parking.
Does 10021 Barbee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10021 Barbee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10021 Barbee Drive have a pool?
No, 10021 Barbee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10021 Barbee Drive have accessible units?
No, 10021 Barbee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10021 Barbee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10021 Barbee Drive has units with dishwashers.

