10021 Barbee Drive

This larger 2 story home features 4 bedrooms + Loft, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2700 square feet. The lower level has a large 2 story great room with fireplace, formal dining room, spacious kitchen, breakfast area and sunroom. Master is also down with walk in closet and has a private bath with dual vanity and separate tub/shower. Upper floor has 3 large bedrooms and loft. The home also has a 2 car garage, covered patio, fenced back yard and shed. Located in the Spring Park neighborhood just off of Hucks Rd. near Statesville Rd. Convenient to I-485, I-77, Northlake or Concord Mills Malls. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1695 deposit.