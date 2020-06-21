10007 Elizabeth Crest Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Owner-occupied, showings and applications encouraged. Stunning Executive Ballantyne rental home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with garage. Hardwoods on main - dedicated office with french doors - Fireplace in Great Room - Granite counter tops, white appliances, lots of cabinets and counter space in Kitchen - Guest bedroom with full bath on main - sweet finished garage flooring - paver patio with firepit outback in Big private backyard - Extra Large Master suite with Huge walk in closet - 4 total bedrooms upstairs - Nice laundry room. Very close to schools, shopping, restaurants and highways.



Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.