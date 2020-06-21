All apartments in Charlotte
10007 Elizabeth Crest Ln
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:23 AM

10007 Elizabeth Crest Ln

10007 Elizabeth Crest Lane · (980) 219-8129
Location

10007 Elizabeth Crest Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3018 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Owner-occupied, showings and applications encouraged. Stunning Executive Ballantyne rental home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with garage. Hardwoods on main - dedicated office with french doors - Fireplace in Great Room - Granite counter tops, white appliances, lots of cabinets and counter space in Kitchen - Guest bedroom with full bath on main - sweet finished garage flooring - paver patio with firepit outback in Big private backyard - Extra Large Master suite with Huge walk in closet - 4 total bedrooms upstairs - Nice laundry room. Very close to schools, shopping, restaurants and highways.

Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10007 Elizabeth Crest Ln have any available units?
10007 Elizabeth Crest Ln has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10007 Elizabeth Crest Ln have?
Some of 10007 Elizabeth Crest Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10007 Elizabeth Crest Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10007 Elizabeth Crest Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10007 Elizabeth Crest Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10007 Elizabeth Crest Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10007 Elizabeth Crest Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10007 Elizabeth Crest Ln does offer parking.
Does 10007 Elizabeth Crest Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10007 Elizabeth Crest Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10007 Elizabeth Crest Ln have a pool?
Yes, 10007 Elizabeth Crest Ln has a pool.
Does 10007 Elizabeth Crest Ln have accessible units?
No, 10007 Elizabeth Crest Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10007 Elizabeth Crest Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10007 Elizabeth Crest Ln has units with dishwashers.
