Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

510 Coolidge Street Available 08/01/20 Sweet 3-Bedroom 2-Bathroom Home WALKING Distance to UNC and Hospital! - Walk to UNC and the Hospital! Within minutes to historic Franklin Street's restaurants, cafes, and night life. While, also just minutes away from downtown Carrboro, Weaver Street Market, Cat’s Cradle, Open Eye Café. Easy access to Hwy 54 & 15/501.



Tucked away in a well-established tree lined community, this 3bd/2ba home has hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and a wood burning fireplace. Incredibly large wooded private yard has space for a fire pit, and entertaining. Plenty of storage in the one car garage.



No undergrads please. Cats and dogs are allowed with approval and deposits. 650+ credit score to qualify.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. This property will not be available for long! Contact Anne at anne@acorn-oak.com, to schedule a tour today!



(RLNE5929385)