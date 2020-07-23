All apartments in Chapel Hill
510 Coolidge Street

510 Coolidge Street
Location

510 Coolidge Street, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 510 Coolidge Street · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

510 Coolidge Street Available 08/01/20 Sweet 3-Bedroom 2-Bathroom Home WALKING Distance to UNC and Hospital! - Walk to UNC and the Hospital! Within minutes to historic Franklin Street's restaurants, cafes, and night life. While, also just minutes away from downtown Carrboro, Weaver Street Market, Cat’s Cradle, Open Eye Café. Easy access to Hwy 54 & 15/501.

Tucked away in a well-established tree lined community, this 3bd/2ba home has hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and a wood burning fireplace. Incredibly large wooded private yard has space for a fire pit, and entertaining. Plenty of storage in the one car garage.

No undergrads please. Cats and dogs are allowed with approval and deposits. 650+ credit score to qualify.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. This property will not be available for long! Contact Anne at anne@acorn-oak.com, to schedule a tour today!

(RLNE5929385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Coolidge Street have any available units?
510 Coolidge Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 Coolidge Street have?
Some of 510 Coolidge Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Coolidge Street currently offering any rent specials?
510 Coolidge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Coolidge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 Coolidge Street is pet friendly.
Does 510 Coolidge Street offer parking?
Yes, 510 Coolidge Street offers parking.
Does 510 Coolidge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Coolidge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Coolidge Street have a pool?
No, 510 Coolidge Street does not have a pool.
Does 510 Coolidge Street have accessible units?
No, 510 Coolidge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Coolidge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Coolidge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
