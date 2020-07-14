All apartments in Carrboro
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:34 AM

605 N Greensboro Street

605 North Greensboro Street · (919) 928-5131 ext. 3
Location

605 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro, NC 27510
Old Carrboro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Enjoy the best of Carrboro living! * Walk to Weaver Street Market, Carr Mill Mall, and downtown Carrboro * On Busline * Minutes from UNC * Upscale open floor plan * kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances * Glass-top stove top and subway tile backsplash, microwave * Full bath with subway tile tub/shower surround, tile floor, washer /dryer. We have units available for late July & early August Call listing agents for showing information 919-928-5131 ext 1 prior day notice

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 N Greensboro Street have any available units?
605 N Greensboro Street has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 605 N Greensboro Street have?
Some of 605 N Greensboro Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 N Greensboro Street currently offering any rent specials?
605 N Greensboro Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 N Greensboro Street pet-friendly?
No, 605 N Greensboro Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrboro.
Does 605 N Greensboro Street offer parking?
Yes, 605 N Greensboro Street offers parking.
Does 605 N Greensboro Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 N Greensboro Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 N Greensboro Street have a pool?
Yes, 605 N Greensboro Street has a pool.
Does 605 N Greensboro Street have accessible units?
No, 605 N Greensboro Street does not have accessible units.
Does 605 N Greensboro Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 N Greensboro Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 N Greensboro Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 N Greensboro Street does not have units with air conditioning.
