/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:37 AM
86 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Carrboro, NC
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
11 Units Available
Rock Creek
100 Rock Haven Rd, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$999
966 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Creek in Carrboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
21 Units Available
Chambers Ridge
201 Westbrook Dr B-2, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Chambers Ridge is Carrboro’s hidden gem! Located off Highway 54 in a quiet neighborhood, residents enjoy one and two bedroom apartment homes with patios and balconies as large as the bedrooms! For the gourmet, enjoy fully equipped kitchens with
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
46 Units Available
West End Flats
200 Hwy. 54 By-Pass, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$840
824 sqft
Meet your perfect home, Common Baltic West, completely compatible with your lifestyle and personal needs. Your own private space in a friendly home. Expect beautifully designed rooms and studios at Common.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
14 Units Available
Autumn Woods
222 Old Fayetteville Rd, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1029 sqft
Easy access to Highway 54 and I-40. Near Historic Franklin Street. In-unit laundry and fireplaces. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, car wash area, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance provided.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
20 Units Available
Bridges at Chapel Hill
142 BPW Club Rd, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
985 sqft
Modern apartments near walking trails and Chapel Hill Tennis Club. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Community pool and clubhouse. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
$
10 Units Available
Shelton Station
430 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1150 sqft
Shelton Station is Downtown Carrboro's first and only modern loft-style residential community. Offering brand-new, upscale studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Hungry for some good eats? Cruise on over to Venable, ACME or Tandem.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Winmore
1 Unit Available
130 Kiley Street
130 Kiley Street, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1299 sqft
130 Kiley Street Available 08/06/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom End Unit Townhome in Winmore! - This bright end unit townhome in Winmore includes a gorgeous updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and gas oven range with a large
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
504 N Greensboro Street
504 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
928 sqft
Located in the Heart of Carrboro! Walk to everything. Minutes from UNC Campus, Hospital, Grocery Store, shops and restaurants. Can't get any closer. Renovated 2 story property with granite countertops, tile shower, new kitchen cabinets and much more.
Results within 1 mile of Carrboro
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Chapel Hill
1 Unit Available
601 W. Rosemary #705
601 West Rosemary Street, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1178 sqft
601 W.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
124 Marlowe Court
124 Marlowe Court, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Canterbury Townhome. New wood style plank flooring on both levels, completely renovated kitchen. Living room has corner fireplace open to kitchen over serving bar. Kitchen open to dining. Glass slider to patio.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
125 Chaucer Court
125 Chaucer Court, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
Short-term / Long-term Rental. Option for furniture - Price: $2500 (minimum 3 months) Option to include utilities. Great location - 5 min drive to UNC. 20 min to Duke. Quiet, yet close to everything. Next to 3 bus lines.
Results within 5 miles of Carrboro
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
55 Units Available
Carraway Village
600 Carraway Crossing , Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1208 sqft
Experience Chapel Hill, NC, in a brand new way. Raising the bar of mixed-use developments, Carraway Village is Chapel Hill's next level for live, work, and play.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
9 Units Available
Chapel Hill North
200 Perkins Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1470 sqft
Luxury community with short drive to schools and work. Near I-40. Entertainment, shops and dining nearby. Walk-in showers, granite counters and smoke-free buildings. In-unit W/D. Basketball court, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
16 Units Available
Southern Village
200 Copperline Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1043 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-40 and Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has pool, trash valet, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
40 Units Available
The Elliott
1300 Fordham Boulevard, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1139 sqft
Life at The Elliott blurs the line between indoors and out, with an opportunity to spend every free moment soaking up the nature and the neighborhood. Gather at the outdoor lounge or chill by the resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
SunStone Apartments
208 Conner Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
937 sqft
This community provides a car detailing center, pool and pet spa. Apartments offer comforts like ground-level private entry, private balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also just minutes from Brook Highland Plaza and Sprouts Farmers Market.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Contact for Availability
Timber Hollow
101 Timber Hollow Ct, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1000 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom homes, with updated cabinetry, granite countertops and black appliances. Easy commute to UNC or downtown Chapel Hill via a free transit system with a stop in front of the community.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
7 Units Available
Cosgrove Hill
300 Cosgrove Ave, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1276 sqft
Call the tree-lined streets of this Raleigh community home, and enjoy on-site amenities such as parking, clubhouse, pool, gym, and playground. Each residence offers in-unit laundry, high-end appliances, and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
Chapel View
2701 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
465 sqft
Chapel View Apartments brings a refreshing take to modern apartment living. Our spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments near UNC-Chapel Hill, offers options to live the way that’s convenient for you.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Downing Creek
31 Units Available
The Morgan at Chapel Hill
100 Spring Meadow Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1271 sqft
Gorgeous community with 24-hour maintenance, gym, BBQ/grill area, swimming pool and tennis court. Units feature stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in each apartment.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Shadowood Apartments
110 Piney Mountain Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
975 sqft
This community has an on-site coffee bar, clubhouse, poolside grills and free common-area Wi-Fi. Apartments include fireplaces, private patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances. Carolina North Forest and Plaza Mall are short drives from the property.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Notting Hill
100 Drew Hill Ln, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1144 sqft
Beautiful community near Highway 14 and 501. Fabulous amenities in units include fireplace, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookup. A tennis court, car wash area, dog park and full playground are on site.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
10 Units Available
Camden Governors Village
100 Durant Street, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1033 sqft
Beautiful community with landscaped courtyard. Recently updated apartments include a walk-in closet, plenty of storage and a fireplace. Quality community amenities such as valet service, a pool, a game room and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
12 Units Available
The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village
100 Ginkgo Trl, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1543 sqft
Townhome-style apartments with 9-foot ceilings, track lighting and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a fitness center, picnic area and garages on site. Easy access to Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill.
Similar Pages
Carrboro 1 BedroomsCarrboro 2 BedroomsCarrboro 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarrboro 3 BedroomsCarrboro Accessible ApartmentsCarrboro Apartments under $900
Carrboro Apartments with BalconyCarrboro Apartments with GarageCarrboro Apartments with GymCarrboro Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCarrboro Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCarrboro Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCAsheboro, NCSouthern Pines, NCGraham, NCButner, NC