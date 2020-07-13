/
pet friendly apartments
101 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Carrboro, NC
$
9 Units Available
Bridges at Chapel Hill
142 BPW Club Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
985 sqft
Modern apartments near walking trails and Chapel Hill Tennis Club. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Community pool and clubhouse. Dogs and cats allowed.
34 Units Available
West End Flats
200 Hwy. 54 By-Pass, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
824 sqft
Meet your perfect home, Common Baltic West, completely compatible with your lifestyle and personal needs. Your own private space in a friendly home. Expect beautifully designed rooms and studios at Common.
10 Units Available
Chambers Ridge
201 Westbrook Dr B-2, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
900 sqft
Chambers Ridge is Carrboro’s hidden gem! Located off Highway 54 in a quiet neighborhood, residents enjoy one and two bedroom apartment homes with patios and balconies as large as the bedrooms! For the gourmet, enjoy fully equipped kitchens with
14 Units Available
Autumn Woods
222 Old Fayetteville Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$986
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1382 sqft
Easy access to Highway 54 and I-40. Near Historic Franklin Street. In-unit laundry and fireplaces. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, car wash area, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance provided.
$
14 Units Available
Shelton Station
430 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,496
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1150 sqft
Shelton Station is Downtown Carrboro's first and only modern loft-style residential community. Offering brand-new, upscale studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Hungry for some good eats? Cruise on over to Venable, ACME or Tandem.
2 Units Available
Rock Creek
100 Rock Haven Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
966 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Creek in Carrboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Contact for Availability
Berkshire 54
112 NC Highway 54, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
965 sqft
A smaller community with several floor plan options. Located minutes from area parks. In-home washers and dryers, screened-in patios and balconies, and modern kitchens. On-site pools and fitness center.
1 Unit Available
White Oak Apartments
105 Fidelity Street B-11
105 Fidelity Street, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1008 sqft
105 Fidelity Street B-11 Available 08/01/20 Fabulous 2 BD Carrboro Townhouse in White Oak Community! - This beautifully updated two bedroom townhouse is a hop, skip and a jump away from everything that Carrboro offers including Carrboro Farmers'
1 Unit Available
103-H Hargraves Street
103 Hargraves St, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
775 sqft
103-H Hargraves Street Available 08/01/20 Available Aug 2020! Fabulous 2 Bedroom Condo Between Downtown Chapel Hill and Carrboro! - Tucked away in the charming Carrboro East Village neighborhood, this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is ready to be your
1 Unit Available
410 W. Main St.
410 West Main Street, Carrboro, NC
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
1514 sqft
410 W. Main St. Available 08/07/20 Front & Center! Beautiful 6br home in the heart of Carrboro! Walk to Weaver St.
1 Unit Available
Chambers Ridge
201 Westbrook Drive, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*Open living space with faux wood flooring * Stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops * Lots of natural light coming from your large balcony or patio, which also includes a storage closet! * Two free accent walls of your choice to
1 Unit Available
106 Lantern Way
106 Lantern Way, Carrboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1108 sqft
Updated duplex. Hardwood on main. Combined living/dining with fireplace, ceiling fan, glass slider to deck in back. Storage closet on deck with washer/dryer included. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, room for a table.
1 Unit Available
113 Coleridge Court
113 Coleridge Court, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1012 sqft
Quaint 2-Bedroom 2.
Results within 1 mile of Carrboro
1 Unit Available
8800 Old NC 86
8800 Old Nc 86, Orange County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
866 sqft
Lovely 2 Bed, 1 Bath House With Sunroom! - This sweet 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house has beautiful hardwoods, bright white walls and lots of windows. The sunroom with brand new flooring is a fantastic spot to relax on a nice day.
1 Unit Available
1216 Brookfield
1216 Brookfield Dr, Orange County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1107 sqft
1216 Brookfield Available 08/08/20 Lovely living in Chapel Hill - 2BR - Available Early August - Cozy and just 6 miles from UNC home on a quiet street is ready for move in! This charmer has recently been updated with new windows, freshly refinished
1 Unit Available
427 Brookside Drive
427 Brookside Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$849
602 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Full Studio in heart of campus- walk to everything UNC has to offer! Washer Dryer and all appliances are included ! Studio is attached to main home with separate entrance. Pets are negotiable.
1 Unit Available
168 Ridge Trail
168 Ridge Trail, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1446 sqft
168 Ridge Trail Available 08/01/20 Conveniently located Carrboro 3 bed/2.
1 Unit Available
112 Bella Drive
112 Bella Drive, Orange County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1952 sqft
Open living and dining areas, with separate kitchen, all with hardwood floors. Gas-log fireplace, exit to deck in living. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, pantry closet, room for table. 1/2 bath on 1st.
1 Unit Available
101 Bella Drive
101 Bella Drive, Orange County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1997 sqft
Open floor plan includes living area, dining, kitchen. Breakfast bar separates kitchen. Hardwoods in common area, with gas-log fireplace in living.
1 Unit Available
121 Bella Drive
121 Bella Drive, Orange County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1980 sqft
Open floor plan includes living area, dining, kitchen. Breakfast bar separates kitchen. Hardwoods in common area, with gas-log fireplace in living.
1 Unit Available
111 Nolen Lane
111 Nolan Street, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2254 sqft
Southern Village Townhome. Living room with built-ins, recessed lights, gas-log fireplace. Dining has chair rail, molding. Kitchen includes pantry, solid surface counters. Bedrooms up with carpet.
1 Unit Available
800 Pritchard Avenue Extension A-10
800 Pritchard Avenue Extension, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
967 sqft
Quiet community, conveniently located in the heart of Chapel Hill. Just 10-15 minutes walking from Franklin Street. Free parking and pool access to residents, as well as Town parks and greenway walking path on the property.
1 Unit Available
123 Longview Street
123 East Longview Street, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,440
1478 sqft
Open floor plan. Living open to kitchen with vaulted ceiling, fan, hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, tile back splash. Bedrooms have carpet, ceiling fans. 2 on main, 2 up.
Results within 5 miles of Carrboro
7 Units Available
Chapel Hill North
200 Perkins Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,214
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with short drive to schools and work. Near I-40. Entertainment, shops and dining nearby. Walk-in showers, granite counters and smoke-free buildings. In-unit W/D. Basketball court, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
Carrboro Apartments with BalconyCarrboro Apartments with GarageCarrboro Apartments with GymCarrboro Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCarrboro Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCarrboro Apartments with Parking
