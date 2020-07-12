Apartment List
133 Apartments for rent in Carrboro, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Carrboro apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
34 Units Available
West End Flats
200 Hwy. 54 By-Pass, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
824 sqft
Meet your perfect home, Common Baltic West, completely compatible with your lifestyle and personal needs. Your own private space in a friendly home. Expect beautifully designed rooms and studios at Common.
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
10 Units Available
Chambers Ridge
201 Westbrook Dr B-2, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
900 sqft
Chambers Ridge is Carrboro’s hidden gem! Located off Highway 54 in a quiet neighborhood, residents enjoy one and two bedroom apartment homes with patios and balconies as large as the bedrooms! For the gourmet, enjoy fully equipped kitchens with
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
14 Units Available
Autumn Woods
222 Old Fayetteville Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$986
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1382 sqft
Easy access to Highway 54 and I-40. Near Historic Franklin Street. In-unit laundry and fireplaces. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, car wash area, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance provided.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
8 Units Available
Bridges at Chapel Hill
142 BPW Club Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
985 sqft
Modern apartments near walking trails and Chapel Hill Tennis Club. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Community pool and clubhouse. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
$
14 Units Available
Shelton Station
430 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,496
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1150 sqft
Shelton Station is Downtown Carrboro's first and only modern loft-style residential community. Offering brand-new, upscale studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Hungry for some good eats? Cruise on over to Venable, ACME or Tandem.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
2 Units Available
Rock Creek
100 Rock Haven Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
966 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Creek in Carrboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated October 15 at 09:54pm
Contact for Availability
Berkshire 54
112 NC Highway 54, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
965 sqft
A smaller community with several floor plan options. Located minutes from area parks. In-home washers and dryers, screened-in patios and balconies, and modern kitchens. On-site pools and fitness center.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
White Oak Apartments
105 Fidelity Street B-11
105 Fidelity Street, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1008 sqft
105 Fidelity Street B-11 Available 08/01/20 Fabulous 2 BD Carrboro Townhouse in White Oak Community! - This beautifully updated two bedroom townhouse is a hop, skip and a jump away from everything that Carrboro offers including Carrboro Farmers'

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fidelity Court
400 Davie Road #10
400 Davie Rd, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1024 sqft
400 Davie Road #10 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 2 story condo Carrboro - Large (1050 sq ft) renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo, hardwood floors,,w/d, d/w, wood & tile floors, private patio, pool, parking....

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
The Flats
101 Sue Ann Court
101 Sue Ann Court, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
500 sqft
Enjoy the best of Carrboro living! * Walk to Weaver Street Market, Carr Mill Mall, and downtown Carrboro * On Busline * Minutes from UNC * Upscale open floor plan * Remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances * Glass-top

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Old Carrboro
605 N Greensboro Street
605 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
500 sqft
Enjoy the best of Carrboro living! * Walk to Weaver Street Market, Carr Mill Mall, and downtown Carrboro * On Busline * Minutes from UNC * Upscale open floor plan * kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances * Glass-top stove top

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
410 W. Main St.
410 West Main Street, Carrboro, NC
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
1514 sqft
410 W. Main St. Available 08/07/20 Front & Center! Beautiful 6br home in the heart of Carrboro! Walk to Weaver St.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
281 Sweet Bay Place
281 Sweet Bay Place, Carrboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
VACANT READY MOVE IN CONDITION VERY CONVEINENT TO UNC HAS A BIKE PATHS HAS UPDATEDWOOD FLOORS SHOWS GREAT

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Winmore
150 Philips Square
150 Philips Square, Carrboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1880 sqft
Schedule a tour at https://showmojo.com/l/81b3a73022/150-philip-s-sq-1-chapel-hill-nc-27516

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Poplar-Davie
107 Raven Ln
107 Raven Lane, Carrboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1602 sqft
Available to see and lease starting 8-15-2020. Convenient to Looking Glass, Farmers Market and Weaver Street market. Quiet cul-de-sac. 4 Bedroom/2 Bath. Large kitchen, dining area. Bedrooms are good size. Rocking chair front porch. Ample parking.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
106 Lantern Way
106 Lantern Way, Carrboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1108 sqft
Updated duplex. Hardwood on main. Combined living/dining with fireplace, ceiling fan, glass slider to deck in back. Storage closet on deck with washer/dryer included. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, room for a table.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fidelity Court
400 Davie Road #37
400 Davie Road, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1024 sqft
400 Davie Road #37 Available 08/15/20 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 2 story condo Carrboro - Large (1050 sq ft) renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo, hardwood floors,,w/d, d/w, wood & tile floors, private patio, pool, parking....
Results within 1 mile of Carrboro

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8800 Old NC 86
8800 Old Nc 86, Orange County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
866 sqft
Lovely 2 Bed, 1 Bath House With Sunroom! - This sweet 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house has beautiful hardwoods, bright white walls and lots of windows. The sunroom with brand new flooring is a fantastic spot to relax on a nice day.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1216 Brookfield
1216 Brookfield Dr, Orange County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1107 sqft
1216 Brookfield Available 08/08/20 Lovely living in Chapel Hill - 2BR - Available Early August - Cozy and just 6 miles from UNC home on a quiet street is ready for move in! This charmer has recently been updated with new windows, freshly refinished

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Chapel Hill
114 S Graham St
114 South Graham Street, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$3,500
3221 sqft
Prime Commercial space available and ready to Occupy. Two Large spacious areas, two offices,Two half bahtrooms and One Full bathroom. Full Kitchen with Stove, Refrigerator,dishwasher and 2 sinks.Large windows with plenty of sunlight.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
427 Brookside Drive
427 Brookside Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$849
602 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Full Studio in heart of campus- walk to everything UNC has to offer! Washer Dryer and all appliances are included ! Studio is attached to main home with separate entrance. Pets are negotiable.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
168 Ridge Trail
168 Ridge Trail, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1446 sqft
168 Ridge Trail Available 08/01/20 Conveniently located Carrboro 3 bed/2.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
606 Nunn Street
606 Nunn Street, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1152 sqft
606 Nunn Street Available 08/13/20 Updated 3 bedroom house in great location - walk to downtown, UNC Campus! - Available mid-August 2020 Walking Distance to Franklin St., downtown Chapel Hill, Carrboro & UNC Campus.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
784 Weiner Street
784 Weiner Street, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1036 sqft
two bedroom house in nice neighborhood. bus stop across the st. Walk bike to Franklin st campus. Big yard you do not have to mow. easy access to wherever you want to go.
City Guide for Carrboro, NC

"So Carrboro woman, won't you walk with me? There's someplace I have to go and I don't want to go alone. And if what you want ain't where I'll be; then my love, I'll understand. You ain't my woman and woman - I am not your man." (- Eric Bachmann, "Carrboro Woman.")

Carrboro, North Carolina, began as a stop on the railroad for persons going to the University of North Carolina. It has grown in population and reputation and is now referred to as the "Paris of the Piedmont" and the "Seattle of the South." While either of these comparisons might be a bit bold, you can find a great coffee and a decent croissant. Truthfully, it's a progressive enclave that's just down the road from Mayberry, but with both feet planted in the future. Rental properties in Carrboro are envied for the nice living environment, but with so many choices, there are nice places available.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Carrboro, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Carrboro apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

