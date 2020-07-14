All apartments in Carrboro
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

Chambers Ridge

201 Westbrook Dr B-2 · (984) 217-4656
Location

201 Westbrook Dr B-2, Carrboro, NC 27510

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D-D09 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit F-F09 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit C-C17 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit A-A10 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit D-D23 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit D-D06 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chambers Ridge.

Amenities

nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
dog grooming area
e-payments
nest technology
online portal
Chambers Ridge is Carrboro’s hidden gem! Located off Highway 54 in a quiet neighborhood, residents enjoy one and two bedroom apartment homes with patios and balconies as large as the bedrooms! For the gourmet, enjoy fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, ample storage, some with faux hardwood floors, and a design perfect for both entertaining and relaxing. Both floor plans feature full-size washer/dryer connections, and you can customize with free accent walls on us to make your apartment home as unique as you are! We know you’ll love our many great features, including beautiful wooded views, a sparkling swimming pool, 24-7 Fitness Center and a pet-friendly community. Want to find the right floorplan for you? Take a walkthrough video tour now and contact our friendly leasing staff to set up a personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chambers Ridge have any available units?
Chambers Ridge has 10 units available starting at $1,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Chambers Ridge have?
Some of Chambers Ridge's amenities include nest technology, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chambers Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Chambers Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chambers Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Chambers Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Chambers Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Chambers Ridge offers parking.
Does Chambers Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Chambers Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Chambers Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Chambers Ridge has a pool.
Does Chambers Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Chambers Ridge has accessible units.
Does Chambers Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chambers Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Chambers Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Chambers Ridge has units with air conditioning.
