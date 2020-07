Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool yoga cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly business center e-payments internet access online portal

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. You can enjoy the best of all worlds from your vantage point at Autumn Woods. While chic and contemporary, this community of one, two and three bedroom apartment homes also includes some apartments for rent with a classic and more laid back feel. Situated within the scenic surroundings of Carrboro, North Carolina, Autumn Woods is on all 3 bus lines so that you may enjoy easy access to Carrboro, Chapel Hill and UNC. At Autumn Woods, you'll find green spaces, soothing stonework, and elegant landscaping, yet at the same time, you are close to the city's major thoroughfares that lead to the trendy cultural hub of Downtown Raleigh. After a fast-paced day, come home to the beautiful tree-lined views of Autumn Woods to enjoy either a peaceful float in the resort-inspired swimming pool or a soothing night by the fire.