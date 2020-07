Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bike storage business center car charging cc payments clubhouse conference room e-payments game room green community guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet valet service

Shelton Station is Downtown Carrboro's first and only modern loft-style residential community. Offering brand-new, upscale studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Hungry for some good eats? Cruise on over to Venable, ACME or Tandem. Craving a cup of joe or a local brew? Meander by Open Eye Cafe, Steel String or Tyler's Tap Room. Need the best ingredients for that homemade meal? Stop on by Weaver Street, Cliff's or the Farmer's Market. No matter what your heart desires, the best of Downtown Carrboro is only foot steps away. Reserve your new home today and enjoy all that downtown Carrboro has to offer each and every day!