/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:35 PM
91 Apartments for rent in Carrboro, NC with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
34 Units Available
West End Flats
200 Hwy. 54 By-Pass, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
824 sqft
Meet your perfect home, Common Baltic West, completely compatible with your lifestyle and personal needs. Your own private space in a friendly home. Expect beautifully designed rooms and studios at Common.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
14 Units Available
Autumn Woods
222 Old Fayetteville Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$986
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1382 sqft
Easy access to Highway 54 and I-40. Near Historic Franklin Street. In-unit laundry and fireplaces. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, car wash area, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance provided.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
11 Units Available
Bridges at Chapel Hill
142 BPW Club Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
985 sqft
Modern apartments near walking trails and Chapel Hill Tennis Club. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Community pool and clubhouse. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated October 15 at 09:54pm
Contact for Availability
Berkshire 54
112 NC Highway 54, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
965 sqft
A smaller community with several floor plan options. Located minutes from area parks. In-home washers and dryers, screened-in patios and balconies, and modern kitchens. On-site pools and fitness center.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Winmore
130 Kiley Street
130 Kiley Street, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1299 sqft
130 Kiley Street Available 08/06/20 PENDING - Beautiful 2 Bedroom End Unit Townhome in Winmore! - PENDING - This bright end unit townhome in Winmore includes a gorgeous updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and gas
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
103-H Hargraves Street
103 Hargraves St, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
775 sqft
103-H Hargraves Street Available 08/01/20 Available Aug 2020! Fabulous 2 Bedroom Condo Between Downtown Chapel Hill and Carrboro! - Tucked away in the charming Carrboro East Village neighborhood, this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is ready to be your
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
506 N Greensboro Street
506 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1024 sqft
506 N Greensboro Street Available 08/01/20 Downtown Carrboro Living - No Pets. W/D hookups for stack. Owner will supply stack washerdryer unit if rent is $1175. 2 story 2 bedroom 1 and half baths. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4176360)
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
The Flats
101 Sue Ann Court
101 Sue Ann Court, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
500 sqft
Enjoy the best of Carrboro living! * Walk to Weaver Street Market, Carr Mill Mall, and downtown Carrboro * On Busline * Minutes from UNC * Upscale open floor plan * Remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances * Glass-top
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Old Carrboro
605 N Greensboro Street
605 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
500 sqft
Enjoy the best of Carrboro living! * Walk to Weaver Street Market, Carr Mill Mall, and downtown Carrboro * On Busline * Minutes from UNC * Upscale open floor plan * kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances * Glass-top stove top
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
410 W. Main St.
410 West Main Street, Carrboro, NC
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
1514 sqft
410 W. Main St. Available 08/07/20 Front & Center! Beautiful 6br home in the heart of Carrboro! Walk to Weaver St.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
106 Lantern Way
106 Lantern Way, Carrboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1108 sqft
Updated duplex. Hardwood on main. Combined living/dining with fireplace, ceiling fan, glass slider to deck in back. Storage closet on deck with washer/dryer included. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, room for a table.
Results within 1 mile of Carrboro
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1216 Brookfield
1216 Brookfield Dr, Orange County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1107 sqft
1216 Brookfield Available 08/08/20 Lovely living in Chapel Hill - 2BR - Available Early August - Cozy and just 6 miles from UNC home on a quiet street is ready for move in! This charmer has recently been updated with new windows, freshly refinished
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
784 Weiner Street
784 Weiner Street, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1036 sqft
two bedroom house in nice neighborhood. bus stop across the st. Walk bike to Franklin st campus. Big yard you do not have to mow. easy access to wherever you want to go.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
112 Bella Drive
112 Bella Drive, Orange County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1952 sqft
Open living and dining areas, with separate kitchen, all with hardwood floors. Gas-log fireplace, exit to deck in living. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, pantry closet, room for table. 1/2 bath on 1st.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
101 Bella Drive
101 Bella Drive, Orange County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1997 sqft
Open floor plan includes living area, dining, kitchen. Breakfast bar separates kitchen. Hardwoods in common area, with gas-log fireplace in living.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
121 Bella Drive
121 Bella Drive, Orange County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1980 sqft
Open floor plan includes living area, dining, kitchen. Breakfast bar separates kitchen. Hardwoods in common area, with gas-log fireplace in living.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
148 Ridge Trail
148 Ridge Trail, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1996 sqft
3-Level TWH w/finished basement & full bath (could be in-law or guest suite).!Living rm. w/wood burning Fp. opens to specious deck overlooking hardwoodswith Bolin Creek beyond. Patio/garden lower level.New kitchen with breakfast area.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
204 Chateau Place
204 Chateau Place, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2350 sqft
Excellent schools! Open floor plan. Large family room with fireplace and built-in shelf. Eat-in kitchen with solid surface counter tops, spacious cabinets, and gas stove. Living room with closet. MBR with vaulted ceiling.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
123 Longview Street
123 East Longview Street, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,440
1478 sqft
Open floor plan. Living open to kitchen with vaulted ceiling, fan, hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, tile back splash. Bedrooms have carpet, ceiling fans. 2 on main, 2 up.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
702 Sykes Street
702 Sykes Street, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
Bike to UNC & downtown! Open floor plan; kitchen, living/dining area, w/breakfast bar to kitchen. Ceiling fan in living room. Carpet in living room & bedrooms. Kitchen appliances & washer/dryer included. 2 bedrooms on main, 2 bedrooms up.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
706 Sykes Street
706 Sykes Street, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Bike to campus and downtown! Open floor plan includes kitchen, and combined living and dining areas. Ceiling fan in living room. Exit to the area behind the house. Carpet in living room and bedrooms. Kitchen appliances & washer and dryer included.
1 of 22
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
120 Tharrington Drive
120 Tharrington Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,492
1876 sqft
Open floor plan - living room, kitchen, breakfast area; separate dining room. Hardwoods on 1st. Living room has ceiling fan, gas fireplace, exit to back yard. Breakfast bar between kitchen, breakfast area, living room. Pantry, stainless appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Carrboro
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
50 Units Available
Carraway Village
600 Carraway Crossing , Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,279
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,411
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1208 sqft
Experience Chapel Hill, NC, in a brand new way. Raising the bar of mixed-use developments, Carraway Village is Chapel Hill's next level for live, work, and play.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
44 Units Available
The Elliott
1300 Fordham Boulevard, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,275
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1139 sqft
Life at The Elliott blurs the line between indoors and out, with an opportunity to spend every free moment soaking up the nature and the neighborhood. Gather at the outdoor lounge or chill by the resort-style pool.
Similar Pages
Carrboro 1 BedroomsCarrboro 2 BedroomsCarrboro 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarrboro 3 BedroomsCarrboro Accessible ApartmentsCarrboro Apartments under $900
Carrboro Apartments with BalconyCarrboro Apartments with GarageCarrboro Apartments with GymCarrboro Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCarrboro Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCarrboro Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCAsheboro, NCSouthern Pines, NCGraham, NCButner, NC