Last updated June 13 2020

119 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Carrboro, NC

Finding an apartment in Carrboro that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13
15 Units Available
Autumn Woods
222 Old Fayetteville Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$973
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1382 sqft
Easy access to Highway 54 and I-40. Near Historic Franklin Street. In-unit laundry and fireplaces. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, car wash area, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance provided.
Last updated June 13
Lebet
2 Units Available
The Wilson
1104 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
928 sqft
The Wilson apartments, a unique living experience located in the rolling tree-lined streets of Chapel Hill/Carrboro, are just minutes away to the Weaver Street Market one of the best whole foods markets in the East to experience and enjoy, Carmill
Last updated June 13
11 Units Available
Rock Creek
100 Rock Haven Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
966 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Creek in Carrboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13
45 Units Available
West End Flats
200 Hwy. 54 By-Pass, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
824 sqft
Meet your perfect home, Common Baltic West, completely compatible with your lifestyle and personal needs. Your own private space in a friendly home. Expect beautifully designed rooms and studios at Common.
Last updated June 13
17 Units Available
Chambers Ridge
201 Westbrook Dr B-2, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Chambers Ridge is Carrboro’s hidden gem! Located off Highway 54 in a quiet neighborhood, residents enjoy one and two bedroom apartment homes with patios and balconies as large as the bedrooms! For the gourmet, enjoy fully equipped kitchens with
Last updated June 13
$
16 Units Available
Bridges at Chapel Hill
142 BPW Club Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
985 sqft
Modern apartments near walking trails and Chapel Hill Tennis Club. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Community pool and clubhouse. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated June 13
$
8 Units Available
Shelton Station
430 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,496
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1150 sqft
Shelton Station is Downtown Carrboro's first and only modern loft-style residential community. Offering brand-new, upscale studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Hungry for some good eats? Cruise on over to Venable, ACME or Tandem.
Last updated October 15
Contact for Availability
Berkshire 54
112 NC Highway 54, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
965 sqft
A smaller community with several floor plan options. Located minutes from area parks. In-home washers and dryers, screened-in patios and balconies, and modern kitchens. On-site pools and fitness center.

Last updated June 13
Winmore
1 Unit Available
123 Kiley
123 Kiley Street, Carrboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3121 sqft
123 Kiley Available 08/01/20 123 Kiley - Walk to school. Minutes to grocery store, I-40, downtown.Custom build. Huge bonus room or study can be used as bedroom. Well maintained. Hardwood, tile through.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
410 W. Main St.
410 West Main Street, Carrboro, NC
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
1514 sqft
410 W. Main St. Available 08/07/20 Front & Center! Beautiful 6br home in the heart of Carrboro! Walk to Weaver St.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
101 Riverwalk Lane
101 Riverwalk Ln, Carrboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2920 sqft
101 Riverwalk Lane Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Townhome in Carrboro! Available August - 101 Riverwalk is the perfect townhouse for someone looking for the suburbs feel with still being close to everything! This luxurious 4 bedroom, 4 bath

Last updated June 13
Winmore
1 Unit Available
130 Kiley Street
130 Kiley Street, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1299 sqft
130 Kiley Street Available 08/06/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom End Unit Townhome in Winmore! - This bright end unit townhome in Winmore includes a gorgeous updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and gas oven range with a large

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
Chambers Ridge
201 Westbrook Drive, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*Open living space with faux wood flooring * Stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops * Lots of natural light coming from your large balcony or patio, which also includes a storage closet! * Two free accent walls of your choice to

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
124 Marlowe Court
124 Marlowe Court, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Canterbury Townhome. New wood style plank flooring on both levels, completely renovated kitchen. Living room has corner fireplace open to kitchen over serving bar. Kitchen open to dining. Glass slider to patio.
Results within 1 mile of Carrboro
Last updated June 13
3 Units Available
Laurel Ridge Apartments
1100 NC Highway 54 W, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1337 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
230 Beringer Place
230 Beringer Place, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1927 sqft
230 Beringer Place Available 07/01/20 230 Beringer - GREAT "surban " location within walking distance to shops, restaurants, entertainment and groceries! *Easy access to I-40, UNC, Duke and 15-501 *Spacious and sunny *3bd/2.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
168 Ridge Trail
168 Ridge Trail, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
Conveniently located Carrboro 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhouse - Feel like you're living in a treehouse, with all of the amenities of a planned community! This 3 bedroom/2/5 bathroom townhome backs up to a natural wooded space with large trees.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1216 Brookfield
1216 Brookfield Dr, Orange County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1107 sqft
1216 Brookfield Available 08/08/20 Lovely living in Chapel Hill - 2BR - Available Early August - Cozy and just 6 miles from UNC home on a quiet street is ready for move in! This charmer has recently been updated with new windows, freshly refinished

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
428 Brookside Dr
428 Brookside Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2000 sqft
428 Brookside Dr Available 08/01/20 Brand new house in the UNC walk zone! - This gorgeous 2,000+ sq/ft home is located in the UNC walk zone, just blocks away from UNC, as well as the dental and medical school.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
114 Fan Branch Lane
114 Fan Branch Lane, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1278 sqft
Covered porch. Hardwood style plank flooring in living/dining and bedrooms. Combined living/dining: fireplace, exit to deck. Kitchen: white cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, pantry.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
101 Bella Drive
101 Bella Drive, Orange County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1997 sqft
Open floor plan includes living area, dining, kitchen. Breakfast bar separates kitchen. Hardwoods in common area, with gas-log fireplace in living.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
111 Nolen Lane
111 Nolan Street, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2254 sqft
Southern Village Townhome. Living room with built-ins, recessed lights, gas-log fireplace. Dining has chair rail, molding. Kitchen includes pantry, solid surface counters. Bedrooms up with carpet.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
800 Pritchard Avenue Extension A-10
800 Pritchard Avenue Extension, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
967 sqft
Quiet community, conveniently located in the heart of Chapel Hill. Just 10-15 minutes walking from Franklin Street. Free parking and pool access to residents, as well as Town parks and greenway walking path on the property.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
112 Bella Drive
112 Bella Drive, Orange County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1952 sqft
Open living and dining areas, with separate kitchen, all with hardwood floors. Gas-log fireplace, exit to deck in living. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, pantry closet, room for table. 1/2 bath on 1st.
City Guide for Carrboro, NC

"So Carrboro woman, won't you walk with me? There's someplace I have to go and I don't want to go alone. And if what you want ain't where I'll be; then my love, I'll understand. You ain't my woman and woman - I am not your man." (- Eric Bachmann, "Carrboro Woman.")

Carrboro, North Carolina, began as a stop on the railroad for persons going to the University of North Carolina. It has grown in population and reputation and is now referred to as the "Paris of the Piedmont" and the "Seattle of the South." While either of these comparisons might be a bit bold, you can find a great coffee and a decent croissant. Truthfully, it's a progressive enclave that's just down the road from Mayberry, but with both feet planted in the future. Rental properties in Carrboro are envied for the nice living environment, but with so many choices, there are nice places available.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Carrboro, NC

Finding an apartment in Carrboro that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

