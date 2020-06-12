/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
104 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Carrboro, NC
1 of 39
Last updated June 12
11 Units Available
Rock Creek
100 Rock Haven Rd, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$999
966 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Creek in Carrboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24
Last updated June 12
21 Units Available
Chambers Ridge
201 Westbrook Dr B-2, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Chambers Ridge is Carrboro’s hidden gem! Located off Highway 54 in a quiet neighborhood, residents enjoy one and two bedroom apartment homes with patios and balconies as large as the bedrooms! For the gourmet, enjoy fully equipped kitchens with
1 of 31
Last updated June 12
14 Units Available
Autumn Woods
222 Old Fayetteville Rd, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1029 sqft
Easy access to Highway 54 and I-40. Near Historic Franklin Street. In-unit laundry and fireplaces. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, car wash area, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance provided.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12
46 Units Available
West End Flats
200 Hwy. 54 By-Pass, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$840
824 sqft
Meet your perfect home, Common Baltic West, completely compatible with your lifestyle and personal needs. Your own private space in a friendly home. Expect beautifully designed rooms and studios at Common.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12
17 Units Available
Bridges at Chapel Hill
142 BPW Club Rd, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
985 sqft
Modern apartments near walking trails and Chapel Hill Tennis Club. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Community pool and clubhouse. Dogs and cats allowed.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12
4 Units Available
The Wilson
1104 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
795 sqft
The Wilson apartments, a unique living experience located in the rolling tree-lined streets of Chapel Hill/Carrboro, are just minutes away to the Weaver Street Market one of the best whole foods markets in the East to experience and enjoy, Carmill
1 of 9
Last updated June 12
10 Units Available
Shelton Station
430 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1150 sqft
Shelton Station is Downtown Carrboro's first and only modern loft-style residential community. Offering brand-new, upscale studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Hungry for some good eats? Cruise on over to Venable, ACME or Tandem.
1 of 18
Last updated October 15
Contact for Availability
Berkshire 54
112 NC Highway 54, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$899
965 sqft
A smaller community with several floor plan options. Located minutes from area parks. In-home washers and dryers, screened-in patios and balconies, and modern kitchens. On-site pools and fitness center.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12
Winmore
1 Unit Available
130 Kiley Street
130 Kiley Street, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1299 sqft
130 Kiley Street Available 08/06/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom End Unit Townhome in Winmore! - This bright end unit townhome in Winmore includes a gorgeous updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and gas oven range with a large
1 of 15
Last updated June 12
Fidelity Court
1 Unit Available
400 Davie Road #10
400 Davie Rd, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1024 sqft
400 Davie Road #10 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 2 story condo Carrboro - 2 story renovated townhouse 2 bedroom 1.5 bath , pool Downtown Carrboro, is a close walk to shops etc...
1 of 6
Last updated June 12
Fidelity Court
1 Unit Available
400 Davie Road #63
400 Davie Road, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1024 sqft
400 Davie Road #63 Available 07/10/20 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 2 story condo Carrboro - 2 story renovated townhouse 2 bedroom 1.5 bath , pool Downtown Carrboro, is a close walk to shops etc... (RLNE2446702)
1 of 16
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
124 Marlowe Court
124 Marlowe Court, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Canterbury Townhome. New wood style plank flooring on both levels, completely renovated kitchen. Living room has corner fireplace open to kitchen over serving bar. Kitchen open to dining. Glass slider to patio.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
125 Chaucer Court
125 Chaucer Court, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
Short-term / Long-term Rental. Option for furniture - Price: $2500 (minimum 3 months) Option to include utilities. Great location - 5 min drive to UNC. 20 min to Duke. Quiet, yet close to everything. Next to 3 bus lines.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
504 N Greensboro Street
504 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
928 sqft
Located in the Heart of Carrboro! Walk to everything. Minutes from UNC Campus, Hospital, Grocery Store, shops and restaurants. Can't get any closer. Renovated 2 story property with granite countertops, tile shower, new kitchen cabinets and much more.
Results within 1 mile of Carrboro
1 of 47
Last updated June 12
3 Units Available
Laurel Ridge Apartments
1100 NC Highway 54 W, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
984 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12
Downtown Chapel Hill
1 Unit Available
601 W. Rosemary #705
601 West Rosemary Street, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1178 sqft
601 W.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1216 Brookfield
1216 Brookfield Dr, Orange County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1107 sqft
1216 Brookfield Available 08/08/20 Lovely living in Chapel Hill - 2BR - Available Early August - Cozy and just 6 miles from UNC home on a quiet street is ready for move in! This charmer has recently been updated with new windows, freshly refinished
1 of 5
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
907 Dawes
907 Dawes Street, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
907 Dawes Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom duplex - hardwood floors, close to campus 2 bed 1 bath (RLNE2185976)
1 of 9
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1006 South Columbia # 3
1006 South Columbia Street, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
1006 South Columbia # 3 Available 08/01/20 2 bed 1 bath near campus - 2 bedroom 1 bath with carpet, new stove, no w/d hook-ups, coin laundry on-site, near UNC campus on busline (RLNE1854898)
1 of 24
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
427 W Cameron Street
427 West Cameron Avenue, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1430 sqft
Classic 1930s cottage fully renovated, kitchen features granite countertops, tile floor, stainless steel appliances, Gorgeous bathroom with tiled bath & newer fixtures. Huge yard with mature landscaping, partially fenced and lots of area to play.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
800 Pritchard Avenue Extension A-10
800 Pritchard Avenue Extension, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
967 sqft
Quiet community, conveniently located in the heart of Chapel Hill. Just 10-15 minutes walking from Franklin Street. Free parking and pool access to residents, as well as Town parks and greenway walking path on the property.
Results within 5 miles of Carrboro
1 of 10
Last updated June 12
40 Units Available
The Elliott
1300 Fordham Boulevard, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1139 sqft
Life at The Elliott blurs the line between indoors and out, with an opportunity to spend every free moment soaking up the nature and the neighborhood. Gather at the outdoor lounge or chill by the resort-style pool.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12
12 Units Available
Shadowood Apartments
110 Piney Mountain Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
975 sqft
This community has an on-site coffee bar, clubhouse, poolside grills and free common-area Wi-Fi. Apartments include fireplaces, private patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances. Carolina North Forest and Plaza Mall are short drives from the property.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12
12 Units Available
Notting Hill
100 Drew Hill Ln, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1144 sqft
Beautiful community near Highway 14 and 501. Fabulous amenities in units include fireplace, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookup. A tennis court, car wash area, dog park and full playground are on site.
