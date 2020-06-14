74 Apartments for rent in Carrboro, NC with garage
1 of 9
1 of 27
1 of 21
1 of 16
1 of 12
1 of 20
1 of 30
1 of 17
1 of 23
1 of 22
1 of 22
1 of 23
1 of 46
1 of 54
1 of 15
1 of 19
1 of 34
1 of 28
1 of 17
1 of 35
1 of 23
1 of 18
1 of 10
1 of 15
"So Carrboro woman, won't you walk with me? There's someplace I have to go and I don't want to go alone. And if what you want ain't where I'll be; then my love, I'll understand. You ain't my woman and woman - I am not your man." (- Eric Bachmann, "Carrboro Woman.")
Carrboro, North Carolina, began as a stop on the railroad for persons going to the University of North Carolina. It has grown in population and reputation and is now referred to as the "Paris of the Piedmont" and the "Seattle of the South." While either of these comparisons might be a bit bold, you can find a great coffee and a decent croissant. Truthfully, it's a progressive enclave that's just down the road from Mayberry, but with both feet planted in the future. Rental properties in Carrboro are envied for the nice living environment, but with so many choices, there are nice places available. See more
Carrboro apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.