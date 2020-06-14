Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

74 Apartments for rent in Carrboro, NC with garage

Carrboro apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14
$
8 Units Available
Shelton Station
430 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,496
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1150 sqft
Shelton Station is Downtown Carrboro's first and only modern loft-style residential community. Offering brand-new, upscale studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Hungry for some good eats? Cruise on over to Venable, ACME or Tandem.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
101 Riverwalk Lane
101 Riverwalk Ln, Carrboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2920 sqft
101 Riverwalk Lane Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Townhome in Carrboro! Available August - 101 Riverwalk is the perfect townhouse for someone looking for the suburbs feel with still being close to everything! This luxurious 4 bedroom, 4 bath

Last updated June 14
Winmore
1 Unit Available
150 Philips Square
150 Philips Square, Carrboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1880 sqft
Schedule a tour at https://showmojo.com/l/81b3a73022/150-philip-s-sq-1-chapel-hill-nc-27516
Last updated June 13
Downtown Chapel Hill
1 Unit Available
601 W. Rosemary #705
601 West Rosemary Street, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1178 sqft
601 W.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
230 Beringer Place
230 Beringer Place, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1927 sqft
230 Beringer Place Available 07/01/20 230 Beringer - GREAT "surban " location within walking distance to shops, restaurants, entertainment and groceries! *Easy access to I-40, UNC, Duke and 15-501 *Spacious and sunny *3bd/2.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
101 Bella Drive
101 Bella Drive, Orange County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1997 sqft
Open floor plan includes living area, dining, kitchen. Breakfast bar separates kitchen. Hardwoods in common area, with gas-log fireplace in living.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
111 Nolen Lane
111 Nolan Street, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2254 sqft
Southern Village Townhome. Living room with built-ins, recessed lights, gas-log fireplace. Dining has chair rail, molding. Kitchen includes pantry, solid surface counters. Bedrooms up with carpet.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
112 Bella Drive
112 Bella Drive, Orange County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1952 sqft
Open living and dining areas, with separate kitchen, all with hardwood floors. Gas-log fireplace, exit to deck in living. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, pantry closet, room for table. 1/2 bath on 1st.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
121 Bella Drive
121 Bella Drive, Orange County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1980 sqft
Open floor plan includes living area, dining, kitchen. Breakfast bar separates kitchen. Hardwoods in common area, with gas-log fireplace in living.

Last updated August 16
1 Unit Available
120 Tharrington Drive
120 Tharrington Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,492
1876 sqft
Open floor plan - living room, kitchen, breakfast area; separate dining room. Hardwoods on 1st. Living room has ceiling fan, gas fireplace, exit to back yard. Breakfast bar between kitchen, breakfast area, living room. Pantry, stainless appliances.
Last updated June 14
9 Units Available
Chapel Hill North
200 Perkins Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,184
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1612 sqft
Luxury community with short drive to schools and work. Near I-40. Entertainment, shops and dining nearby. Walk-in showers, granite counters and smoke-free buildings. In-unit W/D. Basketball court, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 14
8 Units Available
Camden Governors Village
100 Durant Street, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1504 sqft
Beautiful community with landscaped courtyard. Recently updated apartments include a walk-in closet, plenty of storage and a fireplace. Quality community amenities such as valet service, a pool, a game room and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14
Meadowmont
5 Units Available
Bell Meadowmont
100 Village Crossing Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,560
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1545 sqft
Prime location right on Chapel Hill Transit V-Line. Community has a gourmet coffee bar, free bike rentals and a community garden. Units have crown molding, designer kitchens and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14
$
56 Units Available
Carraway Village
600 Carraway Crossing , Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,377
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1208 sqft
Experience Chapel Hill, NC, in a brand new way. Raising the bar of mixed-use developments, Carraway Village is Chapel Hill's next level for live, work, and play.
Last updated June 14
Downing Creek
7 Units Available
Morgan Reserve
5205 Barbee Chapel Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,390
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1217 sqft
Walk to the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center or Downing Creek Park. Community amenities include a car care center, fitness center, playground, outdoor pool and BBQ facilities.
Last updated June 14
12 Units Available
The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village
100 Ginkgo Trl, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1543 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1837 sqft
Townhome-style apartments with 9-foot ceilings, track lighting and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a fitness center, picnic area and garages on site. Easy access to Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill.
Last updated June 14
Downing Creek
31 Units Available
The Morgan at Chapel Hill
100 Spring Meadow Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,237
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous community with 24-hour maintenance, gym, BBQ/grill area, swimming pool and tennis court. Units feature stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in each apartment.
Last updated June 14
8 Units Available
Cosgrove Hill
300 Cosgrove Ave, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call the tree-lined streets of this Raleigh community home, and enjoy on-site amenities such as parking, clubhouse, pool, gym, and playground. Each residence offers in-unit laundry, high-end appliances, and granite counters.
Last updated June 12
$
Contact for Availability
The Pointe at Chapel Hill
100 Saluda Ct, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,199
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1662 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, private terraces, and spacious walk-in closets. Amenities include a fully equipped business center, a pet park, and a 24-hour gym. University of North Carolina and Research Triangle Park within a 10-mile radius.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1 Bypass Lane
1 Bypass Lane, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,199
2492 sqft
1 Bypass Lane Available 06/15/20 1 Bypass Lane, Near UNC-Ch! - Reserve this home now! Awesome Location ! 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath 2,492 Sq Ft House. Close proximity to Franklin St and Downtown Chapel Hill, I-40, UNC.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
107 Allenwood Lane
107 Fallenwood Lane, Chatham County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
All Inclusive Retreat Available for Short or Long Term Rental - This exclusive home is perfect as an executive rental or artist's retreat. The long circle driveway will welcome you home to this immaculate, fully furnished haven in East Flat Rock.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1204 Roosevelt Dr. Unit 100
1204 Roosevelt Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Sleek and Stylish, newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment in quiet setting, close to UNC & downtown Chapel Hill - Now Available! Renters will love the peaceful location, updated features and convenience of this spacious two bedroom two bath apartment

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
222 Napa Valley Way
222 Napa Valley Way, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2430 sqft
4 bed 3.5 bath Townhouse Vineyard Square - Beautiful townhouse in quiet Vineyard Square neighborhood. 3 bedrooms on the top floor. Master bedroom has private bath. 1 shared full bath on top floor. Washer/Dryer is also located on the top floor.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
11019 David Stone Drive
11019 David Stone Drive, Chatham County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
11019 David Stone Drive - Well maintained 2 story town-home with a beautiful lakeside location and access to nature trails. Open floor plan in convenient Governors Village; walkability to shops and restaurants and grocery stores. Sorry, no dog.
City Guide for Carrboro, NC

"So Carrboro woman, won't you walk with me? There's someplace I have to go and I don't want to go alone. And if what you want ain't where I'll be; then my love, I'll understand. You ain't my woman and woman - I am not your man." (- Eric Bachmann, "Carrboro Woman.")

Carrboro, North Carolina, began as a stop on the railroad for persons going to the University of North Carolina. It has grown in population and reputation and is now referred to as the "Paris of the Piedmont" and the "Seattle of the South." While either of these comparisons might be a bit bold, you can find a great coffee and a decent croissant. Truthfully, it's a progressive enclave that's just down the road from Mayberry, but with both feet planted in the future. Rental properties in Carrboro are envied for the nice living environment, but with so many choices, there are nice places available.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Carrboro, NC

Carrboro apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

