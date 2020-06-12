/
3 bedroom apartments
118 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Carrboro, NC
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
15 Units Available
Autumn Woods
222 Old Fayetteville Rd, Carrboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1382 sqft
Easy access to Highway 54 and I-40. Near Historic Franklin Street. In-unit laundry and fireplaces. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, car wash area, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance provided.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
Lebet
4 Units Available
The Wilson
1104 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
928 sqft
The Wilson apartments, a unique living experience located in the rolling tree-lined streets of Chapel Hill/Carrboro, are just minutes away to the Weaver Street Market one of the best whole foods markets in the East to experience and enjoy, Carmill
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Winmore
1 Unit Available
123 Kiley
123 Kiley Street, Carrboro, NC
123 Kiley Available 08/01/20 123 Kiley - Walk to school. Minutes to grocery store, I-40, downtown.Custom build. Huge bonus room or study can be used as bedroom. Well maintained. Hardwood, tile through.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Riverwalk Lane
101 Riverwalk Ln, Carrboro, NC
101 Riverwalk Lane Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Townhome in Carrboro! Available August - 101 Riverwalk is the perfect townhouse for someone looking for the suburbs feel with still being close to everything! This luxurious 4 bedroom, 4 bath
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
410 W. Main St.
410 West Main Street, Carrboro, NC
410 W. Main St. Available 08/07/20 Front & Center! Beautiful 6br home in the heart of Carrboro! Walk to Weaver St.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Winmore
1 Unit Available
150 Philips Square
150 Philips Square, Carrboro, NC
Schedule a tour at https://showmojo.com/l/81b3a73022/150-philip-s-sq-1-chapel-hill-nc-27516
Results within 1 mile of Carrboro
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
3 Units Available
Laurel Ridge Apartments
1100 NC Highway 54 W, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1337 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
428 Brookside Dr
428 Brookside Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
428 Brookside Dr Available 08/01/20 Brand new house in the UNC walk zone! - This gorgeous 2,000+ sq/ft home is located in the UNC walk zone, just blocks away from UNC, as well as the dental and medical school.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Chapel Hill
1 Unit Available
4 Colony Court
4 Colony Court, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
840 sqft
4 Colony Ct. - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 840 Sq Ft House. Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Central Gas Heat and unfinished Basement. No Pets Directions: From Columbia Street, go West on Franklin St., Left on Mallette St., Left on Colony Ct.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
230 Beringer Place
230 Beringer Place, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1927 sqft
230 Beringer Place Available 07/01/20 230 Beringer - GREAT "surban " location within walking distance to shops, restaurants, entertainment and groceries! *Easy access to I-40, UNC, Duke and 15-501 *Spacious and sunny *3bd/2.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
168 Ridge Trail
168 Ridge Trail, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
Conveniently located Carrboro 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhouse - Feel like you're living in a treehouse, with all of the amenities of a planned community! This 3 bedroom/2/5 bathroom townhome backs up to a natural wooded space with large trees.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
427 Brookside Drive
427 Brookside Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
427 Brookside Drive Available 06/15/20 Spacious 5br right off McCauley St. - Graduate Students and Professionals only. No undergrads, please.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
606 Nunn Street
606 Nunn Street, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1152 sqft
606 Nunn Street Available 08/13/20 Updated 3 bedroom house in great location - walk to downtown, UNC Campus! - Available mid-August 2020 Walking Distance to Franklin St., downtown Chapel Hill, Carrboro & UNC Campus.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
511 Pine Bluff Trail #B
511 Pine Bluff Trail, Chapel Hill, NC
511 Pine Bluff Trail #B Available 08/01/20 Massive 6 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Home! - WALK to UNC!! - Available 8/1/2020 This elegant and private 6 bedroom, 3.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
504 Cotton St.
504 Cotton Street, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1022 sqft
Short-Term Rental, Updated 3 bedroom house on the northside. Available now through late July! - Available now for short-term / summer lease.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Chapel Hill
1 Unit Available
5 Colony Court
5 Colony Court, Chapel Hill, NC
5 Colony Court Available 07/22/20 5 Colony Court - Walk to UNC campus! Four bedroom, two full bath, two-story house with unfinished basement available. Hardwood floors, breakfast nook, electric range, refrigerator, gas floor furnace.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
715 Hatch Road
715 Hatch Road, Orange County, NC
Wonderful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on 12 acres with an approximately 1.5 acre fenced-in-yard. Spacious master bath. 4th bedroom easily adapted to an office & shares Jack & Jill bathroom w/3rd bedroom. Gas fireplace in family room.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
101 Bella Drive
101 Bella Drive, Orange County, NC
Open floor plan includes living area, dining, kitchen. Breakfast bar separates kitchen. Hardwoods in common area, with gas-log fireplace in living.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
510 S Merritt Mill Road
510 South Merritt Mill Road, Chapel Hill, NC
Living area with wood accent paneling with electric fireplace, open to dining, hardwood style laminate floors. Kitchen has tile backsplash, appliances included, washer/dryer. 4 bedrooms with hardwood style laminate floors, ceiling fans.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
111 Nolen Lane
111 Nolan Street, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2254 sqft
Southern Village Townhome. Living room with built-ins, recessed lights, gas-log fireplace. Dining has chair rail, molding. Kitchen includes pantry, solid surface counters. Bedrooms up with carpet.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
112 Bella Drive
112 Bella Drive, Orange County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1952 sqft
Open living and dining areas, with separate kitchen, all with hardwood floors. Gas-log fireplace, exit to deck in living. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, pantry closet, room for table. 1/2 bath on 1st.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
121 Bella Drive
121 Bella Drive, Orange County, NC
Open floor plan includes living area, dining, kitchen. Breakfast bar separates kitchen. Hardwoods in common area, with gas-log fireplace in living.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
124 Ridge Trail
124 Ridge Trail, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1530 sqft
Quiet and spacious 2-story 3-bedroom 2.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
123 Longview Street
123 East Longview Street, Chapel Hill, NC
Open floor plan. Living open to kitchen with vaulted ceiling, fan, hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, tile back splash. Bedrooms have carpet, ceiling fans. 2 on main, 2 up.
