Apartment List
/
NC
/
carrboro
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 11:37 AM

65 Apartments for rent in Carrboro, NC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Carrboro renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
11 Units Available
Rock Creek
100 Rock Haven Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
966 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Creek in Carrboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
17 Units Available
Chambers Ridge
201 Westbrook Dr B-2, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Chambers Ridge is Carrboro’s hidden gem! Located off Highway 54 in a quiet neighborhood, residents enjoy one and two bedroom apartment homes with patios and balconies as large as the bedrooms! For the gourmet, enjoy fully equipped kitchens with
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
14 Units Available
Autumn Woods
222 Old Fayetteville Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$973
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1382 sqft
Easy access to Highway 54 and I-40. Near Historic Franklin Street. In-unit laundry and fireplaces. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, car wash area, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance provided.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
45 Units Available
West End Flats
200 Hwy. 54 By-Pass, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
824 sqft
Meet your perfect home, Common Baltic West, completely compatible with your lifestyle and personal needs. Your own private space in a friendly home. Expect beautifully designed rooms and studios at Common.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Bridges at Chapel Hill
142 BPW Club Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
985 sqft
Modern apartments near walking trails and Chapel Hill Tennis Club. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Community pool and clubhouse. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
$
8 Units Available
Shelton Station
430 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,496
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1150 sqft
Shelton Station is Downtown Carrboro's first and only modern loft-style residential community. Offering brand-new, upscale studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Hungry for some good eats? Cruise on over to Venable, ACME or Tandem.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated October 15 at 09:54pm
Contact for Availability
Berkshire 54
112 NC Highway 54, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
965 sqft
A smaller community with several floor plan options. Located minutes from area parks. In-home washers and dryers, screened-in patios and balconies, and modern kitchens. On-site pools and fitness center.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
Chambers Ridge
201 Westbrook Drive, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*Open living space with faux wood flooring * Stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops * Lots of natural light coming from your large balcony or patio, which also includes a storage closet! * Two free accent walls of your choice to

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winmore
1 Unit Available
130 Kiley Street
130 Kiley Street, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1299 sqft
130 Kiley Street Available 08/06/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom End Unit Townhome in Winmore! - This bright end unit townhome in Winmore includes a gorgeous updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and gas oven range with a large
Results within 1 mile of Carrboro
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
3 Units Available
Laurel Ridge Apartments
1100 NC Highway 54 W, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1337 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Chapel Hill
1 Unit Available
601 W. Rosemary #705
601 West Rosemary Street, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1178 sqft
601 W.
Results within 5 miles of Carrboro
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
17 Units Available
Southern Village
200 Copperline Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,171
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1221 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-40 and Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has pool, trash valet, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
9 Units Available
Chapel Hill North
200 Perkins Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,184
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1612 sqft
Luxury community with short drive to schools and work. Near I-40. Entertainment, shops and dining nearby. Walk-in showers, granite counters and smoke-free buildings. In-unit W/D. Basketball court, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
8 Units Available
Camden Governors Village
100 Durant Street, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1504 sqft
Beautiful community with landscaped courtyard. Recently updated apartments include a walk-in closet, plenty of storage and a fireplace. Quality community amenities such as valet service, a pool, a game room and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
40 Units Available
The Elliott
1300 Fordham Boulevard, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,195
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1139 sqft
Life at The Elliott blurs the line between indoors and out, with an opportunity to spend every free moment soaking up the nature and the neighborhood. Gather at the outdoor lounge or chill by the resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Shadowood Apartments
110 Piney Mountain Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,017
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
975 sqft
This community has an on-site coffee bar, clubhouse, poolside grills and free common-area Wi-Fi. Apartments include fireplaces, private patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances. Carolina North Forest and Plaza Mall are short drives from the property.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Meadowmont
5 Units Available
Bell Meadowmont
100 Village Crossing Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,560
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1545 sqft
Prime location right on Chapel Hill Transit V-Line. Community has a gourmet coffee bar, free bike rentals and a community garden. Units have crown molding, designer kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
56 Units Available
Carraway Village
600 Carraway Crossing , Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,377
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1208 sqft
Experience Chapel Hill, NC, in a brand new way. Raising the bar of mixed-use developments, Carraway Village is Chapel Hill's next level for live, work, and play.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Downing Creek
7 Units Available
Morgan Reserve
5205 Barbee Chapel Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,390
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1217 sqft
Walk to the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center or Downing Creek Park. Community amenities include a car care center, fitness center, playground, outdoor pool and BBQ facilities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
12 Units Available
The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village
100 Ginkgo Trl, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1543 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1837 sqft
Townhome-style apartments with 9-foot ceilings, track lighting and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a fitness center, picnic area and garages on site. Easy access to Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
Glen Lennox Apartments
5 Hamilton Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$926
799 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,172
1143 sqft
Convenient to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Cottage-style apartments with private entrances, retro-inspired gourmet kitchens and ceramic tile bathrooms. On-site laundry room, fitness center, playground, business center and dog park. Parking available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Downing Creek
31 Units Available
The Morgan at Chapel Hill
100 Spring Meadow Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,237
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous community with 24-hour maintenance, gym, BBQ/grill area, swimming pool and tennis court. Units feature stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in each apartment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Chapel View
2701 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
465 sqft
Chapel View Apartments brings a refreshing take to modern apartment living. Our spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments near UNC-Chapel Hill, offers options to live the way that’s convenient for you.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
8 Units Available
Cosgrove Hill
300 Cosgrove Ave, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call the tree-lined streets of this Raleigh community home, and enjoy on-site amenities such as parking, clubhouse, pool, gym, and playground. Each residence offers in-unit laundry, high-end appliances, and granite counters.
City Guide for Carrboro, NC

"So Carrboro woman, won't you walk with me? There's someplace I have to go and I don't want to go alone. And if what you want ain't where I'll be; then my love, I'll understand. You ain't my woman and woman - I am not your man." (- Eric Bachmann, "Carrboro Woman.")

Carrboro, North Carolina, began as a stop on the railroad for persons going to the University of North Carolina. It has grown in population and reputation and is now referred to as the "Paris of the Piedmont" and the "Seattle of the South." While either of these comparisons might be a bit bold, you can find a great coffee and a decent croissant. Truthfully, it's a progressive enclave that's just down the road from Mayberry, but with both feet planted in the future. Rental properties in Carrboro are envied for the nice living environment, but with so many choices, there are nice places available.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Carrboro, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Carrboro renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Carrboro 1 BedroomsCarrboro 2 BedroomsCarrboro 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarrboro 3 BedroomsCarrboro Accessible ApartmentsCarrboro Apartments under $900
Carrboro Apartments with BalconyCarrboro Apartments with GarageCarrboro Apartments with GymCarrboro Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCarrboro Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCarrboro Apartments with Parking
Carrboro Apartments with PoolCarrboro Apartments with Washer-DryerCarrboro Dog Friendly ApartmentsCarrboro Furnished ApartmentsCarrboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCAsheboro, NCSouthern Pines, NCGraham, NCButner, NC
Rolesville, NCWendell, NCPinehurst, NCReidsville, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCCarthage, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill