apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:44 PM
114 Apartments for rent in Carrboro, NC with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
34 Units Available
West End Flats
200 Hwy. 54 By-Pass, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
824 sqft
Meet your perfect home, Common Baltic West, completely compatible with your lifestyle and personal needs. Your own private space in a friendly home. Expect beautifully designed rooms and studios at Common.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
10 Units Available
Chambers Ridge
201 Westbrook Dr B-2, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
900 sqft
Chambers Ridge is Carrboro’s hidden gem! Located off Highway 54 in a quiet neighborhood, residents enjoy one and two bedroom apartment homes with patios and balconies as large as the bedrooms! For the gourmet, enjoy fully equipped kitchens with
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
14 Units Available
Autumn Woods
222 Old Fayetteville Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$986
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1382 sqft
Easy access to Highway 54 and I-40. Near Historic Franklin Street. In-unit laundry and fireplaces. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, car wash area, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance provided.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Bridges at Chapel Hill
142 BPW Club Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
985 sqft
Modern apartments near walking trails and Chapel Hill Tennis Club. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Community pool and clubhouse. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
2 Units Available
Rock Creek
100 Rock Haven Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
966 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Creek in Carrboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated October 15 at 09:54pm
Contact for Availability
Berkshire 54
112 NC Highway 54, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
965 sqft
A smaller community with several floor plan options. Located minutes from area parks. In-home washers and dryers, screened-in patios and balconies, and modern kitchens. On-site pools and fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
White Oak Apartments
105 Fidelity Street B-11
105 Fidelity Street, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1008 sqft
105 Fidelity Street B-11 Available 08/01/20 Fabulous 2 BD Carrboro Townhouse in White Oak Community! - This beautifully updated two bedroom townhouse is a hop, skip and a jump away from everything that Carrboro offers including Carrboro Farmers'
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Fidelity Court
400 Davie Road #10
400 Davie Rd, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1024 sqft
400 Davie Road #10 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 2 story condo Carrboro - Large (1050 sq ft) renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo, hardwood floors,,w/d, d/w, wood & tile floors, private patio, pool, parking....
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
The Flats
101 Sue Ann Court
101 Sue Ann Court, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
500 sqft
Enjoy the best of Carrboro living! * Walk to Weaver Street Market, Carr Mill Mall, and downtown Carrboro * On Busline * Minutes from UNC * Upscale open floor plan * Remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances * Glass-top
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Old Carrboro
605 N Greensboro Street
605 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
500 sqft
Enjoy the best of Carrboro living! * Walk to Weaver Street Market, Carr Mill Mall, and downtown Carrboro * On Busline * Minutes from UNC * Upscale open floor plan * kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances * Glass-top stove top
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
281 Sweet Bay Place
281 Sweet Bay Place, Carrboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
VACANT READY MOVE IN CONDITION VERY CONVEINENT TO UNC HAS A BIKE PATHS HAS UPDATEDWOOD FLOORS SHOWS GREAT
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
Chambers Ridge
201 Westbrook Drive, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*Open living space with faux wood flooring * Stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops * Lots of natural light coming from your large balcony or patio, which also includes a storage closet! * Two free accent walls of your choice to
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
125 Chaucer Court
125 Chaucer Court, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
Short-term / Long-term Rental. Option for furniture - Price: $2500 (minimum 3 months) Option to include utilities. Great location - 5 min drive to UNC. 20 min to Duke. Quiet, yet close to everything. Next to 3 bus lines.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
106 Lantern Way
106 Lantern Way, Carrboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1108 sqft
Updated duplex. Hardwood on main. Combined living/dining with fireplace, ceiling fan, glass slider to deck in back. Storage closet on deck with washer/dryer included. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, room for a table.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Fidelity Court
400 Davie Road #37
400 Davie Road, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1024 sqft
400 Davie Road #37 Available 08/15/20 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 2 story condo Carrboro - Large (1050 sq ft) renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo, hardwood floors,,w/d, d/w, wood & tile floors, private patio, pool, parking....
Results within 1 mile of Carrboro
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
427 Brookside Drive
427 Brookside Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$849
602 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Full Studio in heart of campus- walk to everything UNC has to offer! Washer Dryer and all appliances are included ! Studio is attached to main home with separate entrance. Pets are negotiable.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
168 Ridge Trail
168 Ridge Trail, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1446 sqft
168 Ridge Trail Available 08/01/20 Conveniently located Carrboro 3 bed/2.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
112 Bella Drive
112 Bella Drive, Orange County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1952 sqft
Open living and dining areas, with separate kitchen, all with hardwood floors. Gas-log fireplace, exit to deck in living. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, pantry closet, room for table. 1/2 bath on 1st.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
425 Lena Circle
425 Lena Circle, Orange County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1903 sqft
Beautiful Chapel Hill duplex/townhome! Open concept floor plan with hardwoods throughout 1st flr. Kitchen has SS appliances, granite countertops, backsplash. Family with fireplace. 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs, master with WIC, separate shower & tub.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
148 Ridge Trail
148 Ridge Trail, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1996 sqft
3-Level TWH w/finished basement & full bath (could be in-law or guest suite).!Living rm. w/wood burning Fp. opens to specious deck overlooking hardwoodswith Bolin Creek beyond. Patio/garden lower level.New kitchen with breakfast area.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
204 Chateau Place
204 Chateau Place, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2350 sqft
Excellent schools! Open floor plan. Large family room with fireplace and built-in shelf. Eat-in kitchen with solid surface counter tops, spacious cabinets, and gas stove. Living room with closet. MBR with vaulted ceiling.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
800 Pritchard Avenue Extension A-10
800 Pritchard Avenue Extension, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
Quiet community, conveniently located in the heart of Chapel Hill. Just 10-15 minutes walking from Franklin Street. Free parking and pool access to residents, as well as Town parks and greenway walking path on the property.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
124 Ridge Trail
124 Ridge Trail, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1530 sqft
Quiet and spacious 2-story 3-bedroom 2.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
123 Longview Street
123 East Longview Street, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,440
1478 sqft
Open floor plan. Living open to kitchen with vaulted ceiling, fan, hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, tile back splash. Bedrooms have carpet, ceiling fans. 2 on main, 2 up.
