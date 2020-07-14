All apartments in Carrboro
Berkshire 54
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Berkshire 54

112 NC Highway 54 · (919) 726-3887
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

112 NC Highway 54, Carrboro, NC 27510

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Barrington - 1

$929

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

Barrington Renovated

$979

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Cranwell - 1

$899

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Lenox - 1

$979

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1042 sqft

Cranwell Renovated

$1,029

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Berkshire 54.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
playground
roommate matching
Your perfect home is waiting for you at Berkshire 54. Our Carrboro, NC, apartments come in 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans with Oversized/Spacious Closets, giving you the freedom to choose the right space for you. Whether youre looking for your family, you and your roommate, or just for yourself, Berkshire 54 has what youre looking for. Youll love everything we have to offer.\n\nFinding your new apartment in Carrboro, NC, should be easy. Berkshire 54 makes the process quick and simple. Our 1 & 2 bedroom apartments are the perfect choice for comfortable living in Carrboro.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 but up to one month's rent based on credit.
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee - $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Breed
Cats
restrictions: None
Parking Details: Plenty of spaces in Parking Lot. Reserved Parking Spot $15.
Storage Details: Storage is $25 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Berkshire 54 have any available units?
Berkshire 54 offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $929 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $899. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Berkshire 54 have?
Some of Berkshire 54's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Berkshire 54 currently offering any rent specials?
Berkshire 54 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Berkshire 54 pet-friendly?
Yes, Berkshire 54 is pet friendly.
Does Berkshire 54 offer parking?
Yes, Berkshire 54 offers parking.
Does Berkshire 54 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Berkshire 54 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Berkshire 54 have a pool?
Yes, Berkshire 54 has a pool.
Does Berkshire 54 have accessible units?
Yes, Berkshire 54 has accessible units.
Does Berkshire 54 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Berkshire 54 has units with dishwashers.
Does Berkshire 54 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Berkshire 54 has units with air conditioning.
