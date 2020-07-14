Amenities
Your perfect home is waiting for you at Berkshire 54. Our Carrboro, NC, apartments come in 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans with Oversized/Spacious Closets, giving you the freedom to choose the right space for you. Whether youre looking for your family, you and your roommate, or just for yourself, Berkshire 54 has what youre looking for. Youll love everything we have to offer.\n\nFinding your new apartment in Carrboro, NC, should be easy. Berkshire 54 makes the process quick and simple. Our 1 & 2 bedroom apartments are the perfect choice for comfortable living in Carrboro.