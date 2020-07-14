Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center clubhouse coffee bar community garden dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking online portal package receiving playground roommate matching

Your perfect home is waiting for you at Berkshire 54. Our Carrboro, NC, apartments come in 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans with Oversized/Spacious Closets, giving you the freedom to choose the right space for you. Whether youre looking for your family, you and your roommate, or just for yourself, Berkshire 54 has what youre looking for. Youll love everything we have to offer.



Finding your new apartment in Carrboro, NC, should be easy. Berkshire 54 makes the process quick and simple. Our 1 & 2 bedroom apartments are the perfect choice for comfortable living in Carrboro.