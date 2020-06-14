Apartment List
71 Apartments for rent in Carrboro, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Carrboro renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
Chambers Ridge
201 Westbrook Dr B-2, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Chambers Ridge is Carrboro’s hidden gem! Located off Highway 54 in a quiet neighborhood, residents enjoy one and two bedroom apartment homes with patios and balconies as large as the bedrooms! For the gourmet, enjoy fully equipped kitchens with
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
16 Units Available
Bridges at Chapel Hill
142 BPW Club Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
985 sqft
Modern apartments near walking trails and Chapel Hill Tennis Club. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Community pool and clubhouse. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
Lebet
2 Units Available
The Wilson
1104 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
930 sqft
The Wilson apartments, a unique living experience located in the rolling tree-lined streets of Chapel Hill/Carrboro, are just minutes away to the Weaver Street Market one of the best whole foods markets in the East to experience and enjoy, Carmill

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
101 Riverwalk Lane
101 Riverwalk Ln, Carrboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2920 sqft
101 Riverwalk Lane Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Townhome in Carrboro! Available August - 101 Riverwalk is the perfect townhouse for someone looking for the suburbs feel with still being close to everything! This luxurious 4 bedroom, 4 bath

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
410 W. Main St.
410 West Main Street, Carrboro, NC
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
1514 sqft
410 W. Main St. Available 08/07/20 Front & Center! Beautiful 6br home in the heart of Carrboro! Walk to Weaver St.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Chambers Ridge
201 Westbrook Drive, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*Open living space with faux wood flooring * Stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops * Lots of natural light coming from your large balcony or patio, which also includes a storage closet! * Two free accent walls of your choice to
1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Chapel Hill
1 Unit Available
601 W. Rosemary #705
601 West Rosemary Street, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1178 sqft
601 W.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
427 Brookside Drive
427 Brookside Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
427 Brookside Drive Available 06/15/20 Spacious 5br right off McCauley St. - Graduate Students and Professionals only. No undergrads, please.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
511 Pine Bluff Trail #B
511 Pine Bluff Trail, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2400 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
511 Pine Bluff Trail #B Available 08/01/20 Massive 6 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Home! - WALK to UNC!! - Available 8/1/2020 This elegant and private 6 bedroom, 3.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Chapel Hill
1 Unit Available
5 Colony Court
5 Colony Court, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1260 sqft
5 Colony Court Available 07/22/20 5 Colony Court - Walk to UNC campus! Four bedroom, two full bath, two-story house with unfinished basement available. Hardwood floors, breakfast nook, electric range, refrigerator, gas floor furnace.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
907 Dawes
907 Dawes Street, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
907 Dawes Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom duplex - hardwood floors, close to campus 2 bed 1 bath (RLNE2185976)

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
46 N Circle Drive
46 North Circle Drive, Orange County, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$695
700 sqft
Second level apartment in quad in Dogwood Acres. Living room, den & bedroom all with hardwood floors. Kitchen includes refrigerator & electric range. There is a skylight in the kitchen. A/C units in den & bedroom. Full bathroom.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
800 Pritchard Avenue Extension A-10
800 Pritchard Avenue Extension, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
967 sqft
Quiet community, conveniently located in the heart of Chapel Hill. Just 10-15 minutes walking from Franklin Street. Free parking and pool access to residents, as well as Town parks and greenway walking path on the property.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
112 Bella Drive
112 Bella Drive, Orange County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1952 sqft
Open living and dining areas, with separate kitchen, all with hardwood floors. Gas-log fireplace, exit to deck in living. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, pantry closet, room for table. 1/2 bath on 1st.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
123 Longview Street
123 East Longview Street, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,740
1478 sqft
Open floor plan. Living open to kitchen with vaulted ceiling, fan, hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, tile back splash. Bedrooms have carpet, ceiling fans. 2 on main, 2 up.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
40 Units Available
The Elliott
1300 Fordham Boulevard, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,195
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1139 sqft
Life at The Elliott blurs the line between indoors and out, with an opportunity to spend every free moment soaking up the nature and the neighborhood. Gather at the outdoor lounge or chill by the resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Shadowood Apartments
110 Piney Mountain Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$917
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
975 sqft
This community has an on-site coffee bar, clubhouse, poolside grills and free common-area Wi-Fi. Apartments include fireplaces, private patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances. Carolina North Forest and Plaza Mall are short drives from the property.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
Glen Lennox Apartments
5 Hamilton Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
799 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,171
1143 sqft
Convenient to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Cottage-style apartments with private entrances, retro-inspired gourmet kitchens and ceramic tile bathrooms. On-site laundry room, fitness center, playground, business center and dog park. Parking available.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:08pm
17 Units Available
Southern Village
200 Copperline Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,171
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1221 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-40 and Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has pool, trash valet, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
9 Units Available
Chapel Hill North
200 Perkins Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,184
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1612 sqft
Luxury community with short drive to schools and work. Near I-40. Entertainment, shops and dining nearby. Walk-in showers, granite counters and smoke-free buildings. In-unit W/D. Basketball court, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
12 Units Available
The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village
100 Ginkgo Trl, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1543 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1837 sqft
Townhome-style apartments with 9-foot ceilings, track lighting and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a fitness center, picnic area and garages on site. Easy access to Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
14 Units Available
SunStone Apartments
208 Conner Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,107
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
937 sqft
This community provides a car detailing center, pool and pet spa. Apartments offer comforts like ground-level private entry, private balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also just minutes from Brook Highland Plaza and Sprouts Farmers Market.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downing Creek
31 Units Available
The Morgan at Chapel Hill
100 Spring Meadow Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,237
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous community with 24-hour maintenance, gym, BBQ/grill area, swimming pool and tennis court. Units feature stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in each apartment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
20 Units Available
Chapel View
2701 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
465 sqft
Chapel View Apartments brings a refreshing take to modern apartment living. Our spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments near UNC-Chapel Hill, offers options to live the way that’s convenient for you.
City Guide for Carrboro, NC

"So Carrboro woman, won't you walk with me? There's someplace I have to go and I don't want to go alone. And if what you want ain't where I'll be; then my love, I'll understand. You ain't my woman and woman - I am not your man." (- Eric Bachmann, "Carrboro Woman.")

Carrboro, North Carolina, began as a stop on the railroad for persons going to the University of North Carolina. It has grown in population and reputation and is now referred to as the "Paris of the Piedmont" and the "Seattle of the South." While either of these comparisons might be a bit bold, you can find a great coffee and a decent croissant. Truthfully, it's a progressive enclave that's just down the road from Mayberry, but with both feet planted in the future. Rental properties in Carrboro are envied for the nice living environment, but with so many choices, there are nice places available.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Carrboro, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Carrboro renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

