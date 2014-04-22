Apartments for rent in Mississippi

Life in Mississippi

Mississippi is one Southern state that really has it all. From round-the-clock casinos, upscale shopping and luxury spas to the excellent golf courses and historic Civil War sites, beaches and beautiful scenery, this state offers residents and visitors pretty much anything they could desire. The best part about Mississippi is the variety. This state serves up giant portions of Southern hospitality and you'll fall in love the warm, friendly vibes, whether you decide to settle down in the city or the countryside.

Moving to Mississippi

So you've decided to bite the bullet and move to Mississippi? The land of the Delta Blues will welcome you with open arms if you come in with the right attitude. Mississippi is bordered by Alabama, Tennessee, Louisiana and the Gulf of Mexico and it has quite a few rivers running through it. The terrain is vast and varied so it's a good idea to decide where you want to settle early on in your hunt, whether it's the capital of Jackson, smaller cities like Gulfport or Oxford, or beachside towns like Biloxi. It's a good idea to avoid the summer months for moving, unless you're used to the intense heat they get down here. It's a humid subtropical climate so the summers are long and average about 95 degrees Fahrenheit on most days.

What you'll need: When you start out looking for a house to rent or rental condos, make sure you check out the area first to get a feel for things. When you make appointments with a prospective landlord, be sure to show up in a timely fashion -- manners are important here in the South, after all, and they don't take kindly to Yankees around here! Bring along all your necessary paperwork -- the usual requirements are copies of your credit report, pay stubs, bank statements, references and a letter of employment. Having all of this stuff gathered from the beginning will help increase your odds of sealing the deal on your new place but the most important thing by far is bringing your checkbook. That way you can put your money where your mouth is and score that apartment right away.

Living in Mississippi

Moving to Mississippi can mean a lot of different things, depending on where you're going. Here's a highlight of some of the state's major areas.

Jackson: Jackson is the largest city in the state and is a great representation of the unique culture and attractions the state has to offer. It's a great place to find work and there's tons to do, whether you like museums or casinos and nightlife. This is by far the easiest place to find home rentals -- and there's a good chance you could luck out and find furnished apartments, too.

Gulf Coast: This area draws in a lot of tourists and is famous for its mouth-watering fresh seafood, balmy sea breezes and outdoor activities such as fishing and golfing. It's a wonderful place to live with a vibrant and welcoming community.