112 Apartments for rent in Brandon, MS📍
1 of 17
1 of 41
1 of 23
1 of 38
1 of 24
1 of 23
1 of 9
1 of 11
1 of 14
1 of 15
1 of 10
1 of 23
1 of 23
1 of 40
1 of 14
1 of 13
1 of 21
1 of 15
1 of 11
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 11
1 of 11
As the seat of Rankin County and a hotbed of fascinating history, Brandon, Mississippi's population of over 21,000 has its hands full here. The city's provides a balanced mixture of educational spots like the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science and allows for the appreciation of nature. How do you, as a prospective resident, go about finding studio apartments or even condos for rent? Is there any way to simplify the search? Here's what you need to know about relocating to Brandon.
Apartment hunting In Brandon is pretty straight forward. Follow these tips and you'll have a place to call home in no time!
Know What You Want
It sounds so simple, but you'd be surprised at how often people will go apartment-hunting with nothing more than a vague sense of what they're looking for. Are pet friendly apartments an absolute must for you? Are all bills paid apartments healthier for your wallet? Think about what's most important to you.
Have Your Finances Sorted Out Ahead of Time
While Brandon isn't exactly one of those places where speed is an apartment-searching necessity, you need to organize your finances beforehand. This is because landlords in this city will normally want a security deposit as well as possibly the first month's rent paid right away.
Be Flexible
You may want to stay open to the possibility of contending with a shorter lease. Month-to-month leases appear to be more available in this city, and that arrangement comes with pros and cons.
Fannin/Barnes Prairie: Roomy and chock-full of modern houses as well as slightly older ones, this neighborhood is just a short drive from everything. Pricier than most places and tightly occupied, it can be tough to find accommodations here.
City Center: Highly occupied and close to nearly everything in Brandon, City Center is the perfect place for people who love the perks of urban living. Whether you're shopping or in the area on business, it's worth checking out at least once.
Route 25/Glensview Drive: Offering residents a balance between lots of space and city living, this neighborhood features a lot of perks (like reasonable commuting times) while also lightening your wallet. It's easy to feel right at home here.
Langford: With Castlewoods Country Club, the Wal-Mart Supercenter, and even a Curves, what more could a person need? Langford's amenities certainly make it a comfortable place to settle in.
Spillway Road/Lakeshore Drive: Home to Lakeshore Park and Pelahatchie Shore Park, Spillway Road/Lakeshore Drive gives the concept of living with nature a new meaning.
Pecan Boulevard/Prince Drive: Between the US Post Office and Brandon Physical Therapy, what's striking about this neighborhood is its accessibility to important services. Factor in the medium-range median rent, and the benefits of living here are pretty clear.
Greenfield: Affordable rent, acceptable commuting times, and room for new residents? What's not to like about Greenfield?
** Puckett:** The likes of RideABILITY Therapeutic Riding Center and Scott's Lawn Services reflect the interesting combination of businesses you'll find in this area. With uber-affordable median rent and the regular availability of houses, this is a neighborhood that's worth checking out.
Pisgah/Leesburg: This is where you find places like the Leesburg Volunteer Fire Department and - perhaps not coincidentally - the Leesburg Water Association. This area also features both houses and apartments for rent,
There are some people who are willing to walk, rain or shine. In Brandon, it's highly recommended that you travel by foot. With a Walk Score of just 11 (on a 100-point scale), you'll probably be running errands and touring the number of buildings on the National Register of Historic Places in your car. But really that means you can explore all that your new home has to offer, faster. With places like the Jackson Zoological Park, there is a lot of interesting activities that will both help you explore your mind and also give you a tremendous insight on the history of those Jurassic residents that roamed the earth before mankind. Who isn't down to get a little more acquainted with T-Rex and his mates?