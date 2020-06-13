Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:17 PM

112 Apartments for rent in Brandon, MS

📍
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:04pm
10 Units Available
Windsor Lake
100 Windsor Lake Blvd, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$850
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with ceramic tile floors and a W/D hookup. Ample onsite amenities, including a basketball court, tennis court, and car wash area. Near I-20. Right by Brandon City Park.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 08:20am
13 Units Available
Highpointe at Crossgates
1290 W Government St, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,010
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1305 sqft
Spacious modern units with faux hardwood flooring, storage rooms, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Convenient location near the intersection of Hwy 80 and I-20.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:58am
3 Units Available
Bridgewater Apartments
500 Avalon Way, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, security alarms and faux hardwood floors. Just minutes from Audobon Point and Pelahatchie Bay. Furnished corporate units available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
2 Units Available
Lakeshore Pointe
111 Lakeshore Dr, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakefront living on the Reservoir in Brandon. Many outdoor opportunities including kayak racks, walking trails, horseshoe and bocce courts, and a boat dock/fishing pier. Semi-private entries.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 07:11am
8 Units Available
The Vineyard at Castlewoods
1000 Vineyard Dr, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$940
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1329 sqft
Spacious units with wood floors, ceiling fans, open kitchens, and private patios/balconies. Community features a pond with a walking path, a hot tub, and tanning facilities. Near Northwest Rankin Middle School.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
608 Chambord Dr
608 Chambord Drive, Brandon, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1578 sqft
3 Bed / 2 Bath Home in Brandon 39042 - 3 Bed/2 Bath Home 2 Car Garage Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances Gas Stove Gas Log Fireplace Spacious walk in closet in Master Bedroom Master Bathroom features: Duel Vanity, Jetted Tub, Separate Shower Fully

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
91 Fern Valley Road
91 Fern Valley Road, Brandon, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1780 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
311 Busick Well Road
311 Busick Well Road, Brandon, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1800 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
38 FOX GLEN CIR
38 Fox Glen Circle, Brandon, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1284 sqft
Cute, updated and move in ready! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Crossgates is ready for you to call it home! The kitchen is a chef's delight, with granite counters, tile floors and stainless appliances. The den features hardwood floors.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
2017 Rolling Hills Dr.
2017 Rolling Hill Dr, Brandon, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1583 sqft
Magnolia Real Estate Management Group, LLC 601-316-2556 DO NOT FILL OUT A RENTAL APPLICATION ON ZILLOW. Call Barry East at 601-622-7322. This house has been redone from top to bottom.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
505 Edgewater Branch Dr
505 Edgewater Branch Drive, Brandon, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1297 sqft
505 Edgewater Branch Drive, Brandon, MS - This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Brandon MS is ready to be yours! The kitchen offers beautilul white cabinets with lost of storage and counter space, built in microwave and much more.
Results within 5 miles of Brandon
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Lakeland East
1045 Flynt Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
$870
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeland East is a distinctive and beautiful apartment community conveniently located right off of Flynt Drive in Flowood, Mississippi.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:59am
1 Unit Available
Carlton Park Apartments
100 Carlton Park Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1338 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units just off Lakeland Drive near Winners Circle Park. Interior features include built-in microwaves, garden tubs, and washer and dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 07:55am
5 Units Available
Ashford Place
5201 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,239
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish units just minutes from Pelahatchie Bay and Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Upgrades include ceramic tile flooring, fireplaces, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood-style plank flooring.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
301 Gladeview Place
301 Gladeview Place, Rankin County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2096 sqft
Great 4 bed 3 bath for rent in Brandon! - This lovely home is now available for rent in Hidden Hills. Conveniently located off of Lakeland Drive or Spillway Road, it is great for commuters. It sits on a large corner lot and backs up to water.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
404 Pelican Way
404 Pelican Way, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Great 3 bed 2 bath in Barnett Bend!!! - You won't want to miss out on this house! New flooring throughout. Comes with a refrigerator and washer/dryer. Fully fenced in back yard with a nice patio.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
215 Bay Park dr
215 Bay Park Drive, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1943 sqft
Home at the Rez - Home in well established neighborhood near the Rez. This home is close to shopping,walking trails and medical home has lots of space and large back yard for entertaining. This home is ready for a new tenant.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1404 Barnett Bend Circle
1404 Barnett Bend Circle, Rankin County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1404 Barnett Bend Circle Available 07/06/20 Great 2 bed/2bath in Brandon!! - This two bed, two bath home is available for rent for $1300 monthly with a security deposit of $1300.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
716 Whippoorwill Dr
716 Whippoorwill Drive, Rankin County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
716 Whippoorwill Dr Available 07/06/20 2 bed, 2 bath for rent in Brandon!! - This 2 bed, 2 bath home for rent is located in Barnett Bend in Brandon, MS. There is a bonus room that could be used as an additional bedroom if needed.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
310 Evergreen way
310 Evergreen Way, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Three bed, Two bath home for rent in Barnett Bend! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Barnett Bend. Fenced back yard, Fridge is provided. Located near shopping, dining, the Reservoir, and also good for commuters. Please complete FREE application at www.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
619 Hampshire Drive
619 Hampshire Drive, Rankin County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
619 Hampshire Drive Available 06/29/20 Home for Rent in Cliffview - This spacious home is now available for rent! Located in Cliffview, just off Spillway Rd in Brandon. Four bedrooms, two and a half baths, a fenced backyard, and much more.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
410 Abbey Woods
410 Abbey Woods, Rankin County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1802 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GEM!!!! - Take a look at this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath beauty! It offers beautiful white kitchen cabinets with lots of counter space and breakfaft nook.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
442 Springhill Point
442 Spring Hill Pt, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
442 Springhill Point Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Farmington Available For Rent - Three bedroom, two bath home will be available in late June / early July for rent.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
519 Willow Court Drive
519 Willow Court Drive, Rankin County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2150 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

Median Rent in Brandon

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Brandon is $882, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,066.
Studio
$745
1 Bed
$882
2 Beds
$1,066
3+ Beds
$1,348
City GuideBrandon
Home to a former Miss America, a magician, and a Medal of the Honor recipient, Brandon, Mississippi, has a little of everything.

As the seat of Rankin County and a hotbed of fascinating history, Brandon, Mississippi's population of over 21,000 has its hands full here. The city's provides a balanced mixture of educational spots like the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science and allows for the appreciation of nature. How do you, as a prospective resident, go about finding studio apartments or even condos for rent? Is there any way to simplify the search? Here's what you need to know about relocating to Brandon.

Tips for Moving to Brandon

Apartment hunting In Brandon is pretty straight forward. Follow these tips and you'll have a place to call home in no time!

Know What You Want

It sounds so simple, but you'd be surprised at how often people will go apartment-hunting with nothing more than a vague sense of what they're looking for. Are pet friendly apartments an absolute must for you? Are all bills paid apartments healthier for your wallet? Think about what's most important to you.

Have Your Finances Sorted Out Ahead of Time

While Brandon isn't exactly one of those places where speed is an apartment-searching necessity, you need to organize your finances beforehand. This is because landlords in this city will normally want a security deposit as well as possibly the first month's rent paid right away.

Be Flexible

You may want to stay open to the possibility of contending with a shorter lease. Month-to-month leases appear to be more available in this city, and that arrangement comes with pros and cons.

Neighborhoods

Fannin/Barnes Prairie: Roomy and chock-full of modern houses as well as slightly older ones, this neighborhood is just a short drive from everything. Pricier than most places and tightly occupied, it can be tough to find accommodations here.

City Center: Highly occupied and close to nearly everything in Brandon, City Center is the perfect place for people who love the perks of urban living. Whether you're shopping or in the area on business, it's worth checking out at least once.

Route 25/Glensview Drive: Offering residents a balance between lots of space and city living, this neighborhood features a lot of perks (like reasonable commuting times) while also lightening your wallet. It's easy to feel right at home here.

Langford: With Castlewoods Country Club, the Wal-Mart Supercenter, and even a Curves, what more could a person need? Langford's amenities certainly make it a comfortable place to settle in.

Spillway Road/Lakeshore Drive: Home to Lakeshore Park and Pelahatchie Shore Park, Spillway Road/Lakeshore Drive gives the concept of living with nature a new meaning.

Pecan Boulevard/Prince Drive: Between the US Post Office and Brandon Physical Therapy, what's striking about this neighborhood is its accessibility to important services. Factor in the medium-range median rent, and the benefits of living here are pretty clear.

Greenfield: Affordable rent, acceptable commuting times, and room for new residents? What's not to like about Greenfield?

** Puckett:** The likes of RideABILITY Therapeutic Riding Center and Scott's Lawn Services reflect the interesting combination of businesses you'll find in this area. With uber-affordable median rent and the regular availability of houses, this is a neighborhood that's worth checking out.

Pisgah/Leesburg: This is where you find places like the Leesburg Volunteer Fire Department and - perhaps not coincidentally - the Leesburg Water Association. This area also features both houses and apartments for rent,

Living in Brandon

There are some people who are willing to walk, rain or shine. In Brandon, it's highly recommended that you travel by foot. With a Walk Score of just 11 (on a 100-point scale), you'll probably be running errands and touring the number of buildings on the National Register of Historic Places in your car. But really that means you can explore all that your new home has to offer, faster. With places like the Jackson Zoological Park, there is a lot of interesting activities that will both help you explore your mind and also give you a tremendous insight on the history of those Jurassic residents that roamed the earth before mankind. Who isn't down to get a little more acquainted with T-Rex and his mates?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Brandon?
In Brandon, the median rent is $745 for a studio, $882 for a 1-bedroom, $1,066 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,348 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Brandon, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Brandon?
Some of the colleges located in the Brandon area include Jackson State University, and Mississippi College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Brandon?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Brandon from include Jackson, Ridgeland, Clinton, Flowood, and Pearl.

