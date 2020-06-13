/
133 Apartments for rent in Flowood, MS📍
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Lakeland East
1045 Flynt Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
$870
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeland East is a distinctive and beautiful apartment community conveniently located right off of Flynt Drive in Flowood, Mississippi.
Last updated June 12 at 07:59am
1 Unit Available
Carlton Park Apartments
100 Carlton Park Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1338 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units just off Lakeland Drive near Winners Circle Park. Interior features include built-in microwaves, garden tubs, and washer and dryer connections.
Last updated June 12 at 07:55am
5 Units Available
Ashford Place
5201 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,239
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish units just minutes from Pelahatchie Bay and Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Upgrades include ceramic tile flooring, fireplaces, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood-style plank flooring.
Last updated September 25 at 07:59pm
Contact for Availability
Shadow Lake
150 Park Circle Dr, Flowood, MS
2 Bedrooms
$990
1018 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Lake in Flowood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
2085 Stockton Place
2085 Stockton Place, Flowood, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1450 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
308 WILLIAMS CIR
308 Williams Circle, Flowood, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 bed 2 bath great location. NO PETS | Minimum 1 year least
Results within 1 mile of Flowood
Last updated June 12 at 07:58am
3 Units Available
Bridgewater Apartments
500 Avalon Way, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, security alarms and faux hardwood floors. Just minutes from Audobon Point and Pelahatchie Bay. Furnished corporate units available.
Last updated June 12 at 07:11am
8 Units Available
The Vineyard at Castlewoods
1000 Vineyard Dr, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$940
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1329 sqft
Spacious units with wood floors, ceiling fans, open kitchens, and private patios/balconies. Community features a pond with a walking path, a hot tub, and tanning facilities. Near Northwest Rankin Middle School.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
19 Units Available
Tracewood Apartments
6300 Old Canton Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$740
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1250 sqft
The lifestyle here at Tracewood Apartments appeals to people who expect exceptional quality, gracious hospitality and convenience. Contact us today to reserve your new apartment …we are ready to welcome you home!
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1034 Monroe St
1034 Monroe Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom Home in Belhaven!! - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Beautiful Hardwood Floors Spacious rooms Covered Parking New Central HVAC (RLNE5767856)
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
301 Gladeview Place
301 Gladeview Place, Rankin County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2096 sqft
Great 4 bed 3 bath for rent in Brandon! - This lovely home is now available for rent in Hidden Hills. Conveniently located off of Lakeland Drive or Spillway Road, it is great for commuters. It sits on a large corner lot and backs up to water.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
404 Pelican Way
404 Pelican Way, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Great 3 bed 2 bath in Barnett Bend!!! - You won't want to miss out on this house! New flooring throughout. Comes with a refrigerator and washer/dryer. Fully fenced in back yard with a nice patio.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1404 Barnett Bend Circle
1404 Barnett Bend Circle, Rankin County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1404 Barnett Bend Circle Available 07/06/20 Great 2 bed/2bath in Brandon!! - This two bed, two bath home is available for rent for $1300 monthly with a security deposit of $1300.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
716 Whippoorwill Dr
716 Whippoorwill Drive, Rankin County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
716 Whippoorwill Dr Available 07/06/20 2 bed, 2 bath for rent in Brandon!! - This 2 bed, 2 bath home for rent is located in Barnett Bend in Brandon, MS. There is a bonus room that could be used as an additional bedroom if needed.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1231 Monroe St
1231 Monroe Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Belhaven Rental - Great 2 bed, 2 bath house for rent in the Belhaven Historic District! Has a fully fenced in backyard with a nice porch. Visit our website at www.trihelm.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
310 Evergreen way
310 Evergreen Way, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Three bed, Two bath home for rent in Barnett Bend! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Barnett Bend. Fenced back yard, Fridge is provided. Located near shopping, dining, the Reservoir, and also good for commuters. Please complete FREE application at www.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
619 Hampshire Drive
619 Hampshire Drive, Rankin County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
619 Hampshire Drive Available 06/29/20 Home for Rent in Cliffview - This spacious home is now available for rent! Located in Cliffview, just off Spillway Rd in Brandon. Four bedrooms, two and a half baths, a fenced backyard, and much more.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
410 Abbey Woods
410 Abbey Woods, Rankin County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1802 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GEM!!!! - Take a look at this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath beauty! It offers beautiful white kitchen cabinets with lots of counter space and breakfaft nook.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
442 Springhill Point
442 Spring Hill Pt, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
442 Springhill Point Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Farmington Available For Rent - Three bedroom, two bath home will be available in late June / early July for rent.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1998 Lincolnshire Blvd
1998 Lincolnshire Boulevard, Ridgeland, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1438 sqft
Three bedroom two bath in Blackthorne Subdivision 1,431 sq ft Built in 2005 Split plan with front and back porches Gas log fireplace Separate shower in master bathroom 2 car garage Partially fenced backyard Deposit is equal to one month's
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
519 Willow Court Drive
519 Willow Court Drive, Rankin County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2150 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
4117 Herrington Boulevard
4117 Herrington Boulevard, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1210 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
5810 River Road
5810 River Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1388 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
506 Marbury Street
506 Marbury Street, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1110 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Flowood, the median rent is $738 for a studio, $873 for a 1-bedroom, $1,056 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,335 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Flowood, check out our monthly Flowood Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Flowood area include Jackson State University, and Mississippi College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.