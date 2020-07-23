/
jackson county
Jackson County
56 Apartments for rent in Jackson County, MS📍
6 Units Available
Grand Biscayne Apartments
14510 Lemoyne Blvd, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$791
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,167
1500 sqft
Dogs and cats allowed. E-payments and credit cards accepted. Gym, playground and pool available. Apartments offer washer and dryer hookups and extra storage. Round-the-clock maintenance. Proximity to I-10 a plus for commuters.
60 Units Available
Eden Manor
2917 Eden Street, Pascagoula, MS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$530
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
1073 sqft
Located minutes from Signal International, restaurants and parks. Close to the Gulf of Mexico. Pet-friendly. On-site grill area, pool and picnic space. Updated interiors with contemporary finishes.
5 Units Available
The Reserve at Gulf Hills
6721 Washington Ave, Gulf Hills, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$990
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1408 sqft
Contemporary units with many upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, air conditioning and walk-in closets. In a quiet residential community in Ocean Springs. Wi-Fi hot spot for residents.
16 Units Available
Hartford Commons
3201 Eden St, Pascagoula, MS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$530
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
1073 sqft
Luxurious community features online rent payment, off street parking, and laundry facilities. Apartments have dishwasher, electronic thermostat, and high ceilings. Located just minutes from IG Levy Memorial Park.
9 Units Available
Colonial Manor
1823 Parsley Avenue, Pascagoula, MS
1 Bedroom
$575
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
852 sqft
You will find solace and comfort living at Colonial Manor. Located in Pascagoula, Mississippi, our community is only minutes away from a variety of delicious eateries, shops, exceptional schools, parks, fishing piers and the beach.
1 Unit Available
3321 N 10th St
3321 North 10th Street, Gulf Park Estates, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2483 sqft
Perfect entertaining home with spacious open living area. Located on a half acre in the highly desired A+ rated Ocean Springs school district!!! 4 bedrooms plus a bonus room/office.
1 Unit Available
615 Camellia Pointe Blvd
615 Camellia Pointe Blvd, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1834 sqft
First floor unit with wrap-around balcony overlooking Fort Bayou. Includes 2 parking spaces in attached parking garage with locked storage area. Gorgeous panoramic view of bayou.
1 Unit Available
9 Pine Lake Ct
9 Pine Lake Court, Ocean Springs, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2273 sqft
Available 08/14/20 Two story home with two car garage, privacy fenced yard, stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, master bedroom is downstairs, eat in kitchen, formal dining room, and washer/dryer hook ups. This home is occupied until August 1, 2020.
1 Unit Available
527 Front Beach Drive
527 Front Beach Drive, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1584 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beach Front Condo on Front Beach, Ocean Springs! - It doesn't get much better than this location! Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo over looking Front Beach in Ocean Springs! This condo has tile throughout and a large kitchen that is
1 Unit Available
602 Cottage Square
602 Cottage Square Ln, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
547 sqft
Cottage in Ocean Springs! (Handicapped Accessible) - This 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage is located near Downtown Ocean Springs and directly across from Oak Park Elementary School. Water/sewer is included. This particular unit is handicapped accessible.
1 Unit Available
4125 Silverwood Drive
4125 Silverwood Drive, Ocean Springs, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2456 sqft
Spacious Family Home In Ocean Springs! - This home has plenty of room for the whole family! It is located in the Waterford Village subdivision off of Groveland Road, North of HWY 90 in Ocean Springs.
1 Unit Available
6100 Ridge Rd
6100 Ridge Road, Gulf Hills, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1950 sqft
Fully furnished 4 bedroom home in Gulf Hills! 6100 Ridge Rd. - Beautifully furnished 4 bedroom home located on the edge of Gulf Hills golf course. Great area, schools. Close to shopping and beaches. This is a must see! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4807298)
1 Unit Available
2403 Esplanade
2403 Esplanade Street, Gulf Hills, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2403 Esplanade Available 08/04/20 Esplanade Condo - 2403 Esplanade Ridge is a 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo located less than a mile from campus. The rent for this unit includes water, sewer, sanitation, grounds maintenance, cable, and internet.
1 Unit Available
6808 Westwind Drive
6808 Westwind Dr, St. Martin, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2341 sqft
- Home located in Porteaux Bay Subdivision. Home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with split floor plan. Formal dining room and living room. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3077280)
1 Unit Available
108 Armand Oaks
108 Armand Oaks, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Neat and clean centrally located and ready for new tenants. Light and bright large rooms, easy to place furniture and ample storage closets.
1 Unit Available
2219 Fulton Ave
2219 Fulton Avenue, Pascagoula, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1250 sqft
Nice 4 Bedroom Home In Pascagoula, Blocks From New Ball field, Fenced Yard!
1 Unit Available
7 N Lakeview Dr
7 North Lakeview Drive, Ocean Springs, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2367 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7 N Lakeview Dr in Ocean Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
2521 Promenade Blvd
2521 Promenade Boulevard, Ocean Springs, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2500 sqft
Large 4br, 2.5 bath executive home with a split floor plan that is located in desirable Ocean Springs. Last privately owned home that backs up to the Gulf Island National Seashore Park. Close to Hwy 90, shopping, dining and schools.
1 Unit Available
312 Capri Pl
312 Capri Pl, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2298 sqft
beautiful mediterranean style townhome situated on stocked pond for fishing
1 Unit Available
1 Golfing Green Dr
1 Golfing Green Dr, Jackson County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$795
919 sqft
NEW OWNER MOVE IN SPECIAL 3 BEDROOM $995 a mo. UNITS HAVE BEEN REMODELED with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Neutral Paint Colors, Tile & Carpet.
1 Unit Available
6577 Balboa Cir
6577 Balboa Circle, Gulf Hills, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1131 sqft
Now scheduling showings! Enjoy the simplicity of this single level ranch style home conveniently located near I-10 and Hwy 90. This home features ceramic tiles, open kitchen, and enough room for family and friends.
1 Unit Available
2410 Eden St
2410 Eden Street, Pascagoula, MS
1 Bedroom
$475
550 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath, Separate Living Room & Kitchen For Only $475 Per Month!Section 8 Welcomed!
1 Unit Available
4031 Spruce St
4031 Spruce Street, Moss Point, MS
2 Bedrooms
$780
1000 sqft
Renovated 2 Bed 1 Bath, Very Nice Home, Large Yard, New Kitchen, New Bathroom, New Floors.
1 Unit Available
Beach Blvd, 4304
4304 Beach Boulevard, Jackson County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Stunning home on the beach in Ocean Springs with private dock and plenty of views! This well built round home features 2 bedrooms with deck access. Every space is maximized for comfort and space. It is fully furnished with 1.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Jackson County area include Bishop State Community College, University of South Alabama, Spring Hill College, University of Southern Mississippi, and William Carey University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Mobile, Hattiesburg, Biloxi, Daphne, and Gulfport have apartments for rent.