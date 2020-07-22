/
lee county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM
7 Apartments for rent in Lee County, MS📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
6 Units Available
Mill at McCullough
3400 McCullough Blvd, Tupelo, MS
1 Bedroom
$950
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1079 sqft
Luxury apartments in a gated community with a 24-hour, state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool, and social meeting room. DirecTV, high-speed Internet, and gourmet kitchens in each suite.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
9 Units Available
Vista Ridge
699 Nation Hills Drive, Tupelo, MS
1 Bedroom
$895
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Offering Virtual Tours, Call Today! Ask About $500 Off Rent Specials LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE! Come see Vista Ridge Apartments today to experience all this great community has to offer. Check out the convenient, peaceful and gated location.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
238 West Rd
238 West Road, Verona, MS
3 Bedrooms
$900
Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home for Rent! - To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com. ***Our website is fully up-to-date, if you are seeing this property on another website other than northmshomes.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
169 W. Garrison
169 W Garrison Dr, Lee County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$550
1216 sqft
mobile
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
162 E. Garrison
162 E Garrison Dr, Lee County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$600
1344 sqft
Come enjoy a newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath place of your own.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
117 S. Garrison
117 S Garrison Dr, Lee County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$475
980 sqft
Two bedroom, one bathroom newly renovated mobile.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1508 Maple St
1508 Maple Road, Nettleton, MS
3 Bedrooms
$850
1222 sqft
Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent!! - To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.
