Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel bathtub oven range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Life is not about how much time we're given, but how we choose to spend it. Spend yours living, where work and play intersect at The Mark Apartments.



Bid farewell to long commutes when you live here. Our dynamic location puts you close to major dining, shopping, entertainment and recreational options. At The Mark Apartments, you won't have to trade lifestyle for convenience!



Come see why we have been voted the Best Apartment Community in Meridian for the last three years in the Meridian Star!