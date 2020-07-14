All apartments in Meridian
Find more places like The Mark.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meridian, MS
/
The Mark
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

The Mark

3315 N Hills St · (833) 412-8753
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3315 N Hills St, Meridian, MS 39305

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0108 · Avail. Jul 26

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 0704 · Avail. Jul 24

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1008 · Avail. Jul 20

$955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 1303 · Avail. Jul 20

$960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Mark.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Life is not about how much time we're given, but how we choose to spend it. Spend yours living, where work and play intersect at The Mark Apartments.

Bid farewell to long commutes when you live here. Our dynamic location puts you close to major dining, shopping, entertainment and recreational options. At The Mark Apartments, you won't have to trade lifestyle for convenience!

Come see why we have been voted the Best Apartment Community in Meridian for the last three years in the Meridian Star!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $125- $250 security bond (non-refundable); $125 admin fee
Additional: Facilities: $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (one pet) $600 (two pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, exotic animals, or birds are not allowed. Weight limit 80 lbs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Mark have any available units?
The Mark has 4 units available starting at $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Mark have?
Some of The Mark's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Mark currently offering any rent specials?
The Mark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Mark pet-friendly?
Yes, The Mark is pet friendly.
Does The Mark offer parking?
Yes, The Mark offers parking.
Does The Mark have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Mark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Mark have a pool?
Yes, The Mark has a pool.
Does The Mark have accessible units?
No, The Mark does not have accessible units.
Does The Mark have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Mark has units with dishwashers.
Does The Mark have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Mark has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Mark?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Woodlands
4501 Highway 39 N
Meridian, MS 39301
Oak Manor
200 N Hills St
Meridian, MS 39305

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Laurel, MS
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity