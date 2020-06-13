/
152 Apartments for rent in Ridgeland, MS📍
Pinebrook Apartments
109 Pine Knoll Dr, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$710
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
900 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Northbrook Residents & Guests - If you have been redirected, all questions can be answered here.
Ridgeland Place
879 William Blvd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$980
1021 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,089
1214 sqft
Exceptional living in a unique suburban setting–Welcome to Ridgeland Place Apartment Homes! We offer renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Ridgeland, MS just a couple of miles north of Jackson.
Arbors at Natchez Trace
715 Rice Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$844
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1100 sqft
Close to the Natchez Trace Parkway and just minutes from prime golfing, dining and shopping venues like the Northpark Mall. Lots of great amenities like outdoor pool, tennis courts, private patios/balconies and resident's clubhouse.
Van Mark
6811 Old Canton Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$905
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1366 sqft
Within walking distances of dining and entertainment options. Apartments feature custom bookcase cabinetry, plush carpeting, and wood-burning fireplaces. Large walk-in closets. Private balconies and patios. Open floor plans.
Legacy Apartments
761 Rice Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,258
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1389 sqft
Just moments from the Ross Barnett Reservoir, Country Club of Jackson and dining along Lake Harbour Drive, this community offers gated access, hot tub, pool, and fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
The Gables
880 William Blvd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,085
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,313
1332 sqft
Nice location just across from the Ross R. Barnett Reservoir and close to shopping and dining. Units featuring well-equipped kitchens, open floorplans and walk-in closets.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
327 E School Street
327 East School Street, Ridgeland, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
327 E School Street Available 06/22/20 3/2 Available for Rent in Ridgeland - This three bedroom / two bath home is available for rent at $1300 month with a $1300 security deposit.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1998 Lincolnshire Blvd
1998 Lincolnshire Boulevard, Ridgeland, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1438 sqft
Three bedroom two bath in Blackthorne Subdivision 1,431 sq ft Built in 2005 Split plan with front and back porches Gas log fireplace Separate shower in master bathroom 2 car garage Partially fenced backyard Deposit is equal to one month's
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
726 Hawthorn Green Drive
726 Hawthorn Green, Ridgeland, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1778 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Ridgeland. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, small yard, deck, and screened in porch. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
1 of 11
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
102 Beaver Run Court
102 Beaver Run Court, Ridgeland, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1332 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Tracewood Apartments
6300 Old Canton Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$740
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1250 sqft
The lifestyle here at Tracewood Apartments appeals to people who expect exceptional quality, gracious hospitality and convenience. Contact us today to reserve your new apartment …we are ready to welcome you home!
The Crossings at Ridgewood
5880 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$990
1200 sqft
6 Bedrooms
$705
800 sqft
8 Bedrooms
$840
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Crossings at Ridgewood in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hampton House Apartments
601 Northpointe Pkwy, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$728
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$873
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,051
1385 sqft
Surrounded by a diversity of shopping, dining and entertainment options, Hampton House Apartments offer a lifestyle both unique and serene. Each home offers all the amenities needed to enjoy the comforts of life.
Arlington
5845 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arlington in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
500 Northpoint Parkway Suite 205
500 Northpointe Parkway, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bed, 2 bath apartment in Jackson! - This great 2 bed, 2 bath apartment in The Diplomat community has it all! Free access to the clubhouse and pool, gated, covered parking and a quiet atmosphere! Apartment comes with washer/dryer and refrigerator.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
1342 Springdale Drive
1342 Springdale Drive, Jackson, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2042 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
16 Northtown Drive - 106
16 Northtown Drive, Jackson, MS
Studio
$1,055
1055 sqft
Three suites available for rent at 16 Northtown Dr in North Jackson. The suites are approximately 1000-1400 sf.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
6231 WATERFORD DR
6231 Waterford Drive, Jackson, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home Gated neighborhood in NE Jackson New carpet throughout Wet bar with wine rack and liquor cabinet Master bedroom on entry level 2 car carport Lots of storage space Deposit is equal to one month's rent
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
41 NORTHTOWN RD
41 Northtown Road, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$875
900 sqft
Great location in NE Jackson. Upstairs, 2 bedroom 2 full bath, washer dryer hookups and wood burning fireplace. Small fenced backyard and small attached storage room. Yard care provided. Rent$875, tenant pays all utilities.
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$700
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1168 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.
Lakeland East
1045 Flynt Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
$870
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeland East is a distinctive and beautiful apartment community conveniently located right off of Flynt Drive in Flowood, Mississippi.
Carlton Park Apartments
100 Carlton Park Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1338 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units just off Lakeland Drive near Winners Circle Park. Interior features include built-in microwaves, garden tubs, and washer and dryer connections.
Bridgewater Apartments
500 Avalon Way, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, security alarms and faux hardwood floors. Just minutes from Audobon Point and Pelahatchie Bay. Furnished corporate units available.
Ashford Place
5201 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,239
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish units just minutes from Pelahatchie Bay and Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Upgrades include ceramic tile flooring, fireplaces, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood-style plank flooring.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Ridgeland, the median rent is $794 for a studio, $939 for a 1-bedroom, $1,135 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,436 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Ridgeland, check out our monthly Ridgeland Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Ridgeland area include Jackson State University, and Mississippi College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.