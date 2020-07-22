/
/
oktibbeha county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
5 Apartments for rent in Oktibbeha County, MS📍
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 15 at 02:06 PM
14 Units Available
21 Apartments
21 Ace Ave, Starkville, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$467
1242 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$409
1496 sqft
Within walking distance of Mississippi State University. Resort-like pool and courtyard provided. On-site fitness center, tanning bed and tech center. Controlled access. Pool and rec room provided. Modern interiors with ample storage.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
The Social Block and Townhomes
110 Lincoln Green, Starkville, MS
2 Bedrooms
$878
1250 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1191 sqft
Cool off in our outdoor swimming pool on a hot day or relax poolside in one of our reclining lounge chairs. Get some friends together for a game of basketball, volleyball, or tennis; we have on-site courts for each.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated October 11 at 08:24 PM
Contact for Availability
The Social Campus
14 Mary Lee Ln, Starkville, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1149 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,916
1612 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Social Campus in Starkville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
407 McKee Street
407 Mckee Avenue, Starkville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1622 sqft
407 McKee Street Available 08/10/20 3 bedroom 3 bathroom with large backyard - Minutes from the MSU campus and downtown Starkville three bed, three bath house All major appliances included Utilities not included Large fenced in backyard Designated
Results within 5 miles of Oktibbeha County
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
455 E Cherry St A
455 East Cherry Street, Ackerman, MS
3 Bedrooms
$788
$788 PER MONTH!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! RENT TO OWN!! - Property Id: 323432 455 E Cherry St Ackerman, MS 39735 3 beds 2 bath 1790 sq ft Lot size 1.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Starkville, Tupelo, and Columbus have apartments for rent.