/
/
hinds county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 12:56 AM
104 Apartments for rent in Hinds County, MS📍
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
10 Units Available
The Crossings at Ridgewood
5880 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$990
1200 sqft
6 Bedrooms
$705
800 sqft
8 Bedrooms
$840
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Crossings at Ridgewood in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
1 Unit Available
Hampton House Apartments
601 Northpointe Pkwy, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,051
1385 sqft
Surrounded by a diversity of shopping, dining and entertainment options, Hampton House Apartments offer a lifestyle both unique and serene. Each home offers all the amenities needed to enjoy the comforts of life.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
2 Units Available
Beauregard Village
101 Mt Salus Rd, Clinton, MS
1 Bedroom
$695
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Beauregard Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
17 Units Available
Tracewood Apartments
6300 Old Canton Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$740
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1250 sqft
The lifestyle here at Tracewood Apartments appeals to people who expect exceptional quality, gracious hospitality and convenience. Contact us today to reserve your new apartment …we are ready to welcome you home!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:15 AM
10 Units Available
Spring Lake
1000 Spring Lake Blvd, Byram, MS
1 Bedroom
$815
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1347 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom units come with spacious kitchens, plenty of closet space and garden tubs. Enjoy on-site lake with surrounding walking trails, two pools and gym. Close to I-55 and the Byram Town Center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
$
13 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$605
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
950 sqft
Close to Jackson University and the Westland Plaza Shopping Center, this community offers an exciting style of living and ample amenities. Some units are pet-friendly while others offer large closets and new carpet.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 04:50 AM
6 Units Available
Reserve at Woodchase
131 Woodchase Park Dr, Clinton, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1306 sqft
Just off I-20 near Buddy Butts Park. Controlled access community with a swimming pool and fitness center. Units have wood-burning fireplaces, wood-style flooring and security alarms.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
2 Units Available
Cameron Park
3856 Noble St, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$786
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$898
1357 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. ???????Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Cameron Park features amenities that make you feel at home.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
3 Units Available
Midsouth 301
301 Elton Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1275 sqft
MidSouth 301 is centrally located to I-55 near Byram, Mississippi. We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer connections and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 12:08 AM
26 Units Available
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$700
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1168 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
2 Units Available
Arlington
5845 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arlington in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Bradford Place
100 Byram Dr, Byram, MS
1 Bedroom
$805
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$992
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bradford Place in Byram. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
10 Units Available
Belvedere Cove Apartments
2625 Belvedere Dr, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$545
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$720
1259 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Reserve of Byram
350 Byram Dr, Byram, MS
1 Bedroom
$844
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,084
1286 sqft
Conveniently located just off Highway 55 and Siwell Road. Tennis courts, jacuzzi, pool, car wash station and business center available to residents. Corporate housing also available.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2839 Fallbrook Drive
2839 Fallbrook Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
2255 sqft
MOVE IN READY! Completely Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, newer floors, and more. Make this house your home today. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
237 Maywood Circle
237 Maywood Circle, Jackson, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1610 sqft
This home is available for NO CONTACT showings 7 days per week.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
229 Maywood Circle
229 Maywood Circle, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1716 sqft
This home is available for NO CONTACT showings 7 days per week.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1056 Woodville Drive
1056 Woodville Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1800 sqft
MOVE IN READY. Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath. Stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms updated kitchen, and more. Come look at this home today. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
3301 Suncrest Drive
3301 Suncrest Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$925
1496 sqft
MOVE IN READY 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home. Newly renovated with new flooring, stainless steel appliances, smart lock and more. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1060 Deryll Street
1060 Deryll Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1330 sqft
MOVE IN READY! Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent. Stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, new floors, smart lock and more. Come look at this home today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1163 Marble Street
1163 Marble Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1823 sqft
MOVE IN READY! Spacious newly renovated home. Stainless steel appliances. updated kitchen, updated bathroom, carport fenced in backyard and more. Come look at this house today. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1158 Primrose Street
1158 Primrose Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
2243 sqft
MOVE IN READY. Newly renovated 3 bedroom home. Stainless steel appliances, new floors, update kitchen, updated bathroom, and more. Come see this house today. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
214 Southbrook Drive
214 Southbrook Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1932 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
228 River Road North
228 River Road North, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1600 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Hinds County area include Jackson State University, and Mississippi College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.