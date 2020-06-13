/
/
gulfport
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:43 PM
65 Apartments for rent in Gulfport, MS📍
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 9 at 03:11pm
2 Units Available
Legacy at Ashton Bay
12450 Three Rivers Rd, Gulfport, MS
2 Bedrooms
$869
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Legacy at Ashton Bay is a lovely town home community in a casual country setting just minutes from malls, grocery shopping, great dining and beach. Each town home is thoughtfully designed with spacious layouts and gorgeous finishes.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2702 E Angela Cir
2702 East Angela Circle, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$795
Available 06/26/20 Single story home located in Pine Hills Subdivision. This home includes carport, stove, fridge, and washer/dryer hook ups. This home is currently vacant and being worked on. We do have one approved applicant waiting to view it.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13218 W Country Hills Dr
13218 W Country Hills Dr, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
Available 06/26/20 Single story brick home located off of O'Neal Rd. This property is vacant and being worked on. We do have one approved applicant waiting to view this property.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
435 Commerce Street
435 Commerce Street, Gulfport, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2873 sqft
Newly renovated 4br / 3ba Move in Ready! - Beautiful hardwood floors in the living areas, ceramic in the bathrooms, carpeting in the bedrooms. This is an amazing, ALL NEW home in Bayou view subdivision.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1908 43rd Avenue
1908 43rd Avenue, Gulfport, MS
4 Bedrooms
$850
1934 sqft
1908 43rd Avenue Available 06/30/20 Great Home Coming Available Soon! - 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home coming available soon. Close to downtown, shopping, and restaurants.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10529 Cora Cir
10529 Cora Cir, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 06/30/20 Single story brick home located off of Dedeaux Rd. that includes two car garage, stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer hook ups. This property is vacant and being worked on. We are taking advanced applications.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4021 Ponderosa Drive
4021 Ponderosa Street, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1154 sqft
4021 Ponderosa Drive Available 07/01/20 Great Home Available Soon! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath house is ready to welcome you home! This home will be available to view in July.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12058 Jessica Circle
12058 Jessica Circle, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1103 sqft
Move in special Gulfport 3 Bedroom 2 bath home - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath home and it is located in a wonderful neighborhood in Gulfport. Close to shopping and convenient to the interstate.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1703 19th Street
1703 19th Street, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1721 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Awesome single family home is available for rent NOW. 3 Bed, 2 Bath home with spacious rooms throughout the house. Application: https://www.hemlane.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3203 55th Avenue
3203 55th Avenue, Gulfport, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
3203 55th Avenue Available 06/30/20 Available Soon! - Great 4 bedroom and 1 bath home; More pictures to follow! Will be available to show on June 30, 2020 Close to NCBC Gulfport and minutes from Downtown and the beach! For more information contact
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1702 62nd Ave
1702 62nd Avenue, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$700
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE2265264)
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
14054 Mays Rd Lot 4
14054 Mays Road, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$795
lot 4 Available 06/30/20 Single wide mobile home located just west of Three Rivers Rd. in Gulfport that includes stove, fridge, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook ups. This property is vacant and being worked on. We are accepting advance applications.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
609 Layton Dr
609 Layton Dr, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$895
1156 sqft
Available 08/21/20 Two story townhome located near Gulfport High School that includes single car garage, stove, fridge, dishwasher, and stacked washer/dryer. Property is occupied until August 1, 2020. We are taking advance applications.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1218 2nd Street
1218 Second Street, Gulfport, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
1218 2nd Street Available 06/17/20 Fully furnished 1 bed carriage house - Darling guest house. One block from beach in historical well established quiet neighborhood. Fully furnished with utilities included.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12031 Carnegie Avenue
12031 Carnegie Ave, Gulfport, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1815 sqft
12031 Carnegie Avenue Available 06/15/20 4 BEDROOM W/ LEASE OPTION TO PURCHASE - Beautiful cathedral ceiling in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home; open kitchen floor plan, laundry room, double car garage, new front door and flooring; double vanities in
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15238 Parkwood Dr N Apt D
15238 Parkwood Drive North, Gulfport, MS
2 Bedrooms
$795
Two story town home that includes stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, fenced yard, and washer/dryer hook ups.Owner prefers no pets. Tenant is responsible for electric and water. PRM, Inc. 1447 E. Pass Rd.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3903 Monterey Dr
3903 Monterey Drive, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$695
Available 06/30/20 Single story home with carport, stove, fridge, and washer/dryer hook ups. This home is currently occupied until June 15, 2020. We do have one approved applicant waiting to view it.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13696 Dunvegan Dr
13696 Dunvegan Drive, Gulfport, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1652 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Single story home located in Hidden Oaks Subdivision that includes two car garage, stove, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook ups. This property is currently occupied until July 1, 2020.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
410 St Charles Ct
410 St Charles Court, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 07/17/20 Single story home located in College Park that includes carport, fenced yard, stove, fridge, dishwasher, fireplace, and washer/dryer hook ups. This property is currently occupied until July 1, 2020.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15388 Woody Dr
15388 Woody Drive, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1885 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single story home with two car garage, fenced yard, stove, fridge, dishwasher, fireplace, and washer/dryer hook ups. This property is currently occupied until June 15, 2020. We are accepting advance applications.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1116-41st Ave Unit 1
1116 41st Ave, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$650
1600 sqft
3br 2ba Big yard. Close to Gulfport schools and Memorial Hospital
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
206 David Street
206 David Street, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1282 sqft
BACK ON THE MARKET!! (Previous Lease Agreement not Fulfilled) Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single level home with tiled flooring in the bedrooms and bathrooms, wood plank flooring in living room and kitchen. Equipped with central a/c and heating.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
4605 Michigan Avenue, Unit A-1
4605 Michigan Ave, Gulfport, MS
2 Bedrooms
$650
763 sqft
2 bedroom 1 Bath apartments ready for move in. The new owner is completing upgrades to the interiors and will be doing an overhaul to the exteriors as well.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
12031 Carnegie Ave
12031 Carnegie Avenue, Gulfport, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1815 sqft
Beautiful cathedral ceiling in this 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Open kitchen floor plan, laundry room, double car garage, new front door and flooring. Double vanities in master, ceiling fans throughout, large front and back porch.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Gulfport, the median rent is $643 for a studio, $675 for a 1-bedroom, $779 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,094 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Gulfport, check out our monthly Gulfport Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Gulfport area include Delgado Community College, Dillard University, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans, Loyola University New Orleans, and University of Holy Cross. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gulfport from include New Orleans, Hattiesburg, Biloxi, Slidell, and Pascagoula.