Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:37 PM
87 Apartments for rent in Clinton, MS📍
2 Units Available
Beauregard Village
101 Mt Salus Rd, Clinton, MS
1 Bedroom
$695
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Beauregard Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
9 Units Available
Reserve at Woodchase
131 Woodchase Park Dr, Clinton, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,080
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1306 sqft
Just off I-20 near Buddy Butts Park. Controlled access community with a swimming pool and fitness center. Units have wood-burning fireplaces, wood-style flooring and security alarms.
1 Unit Available
1626 Edgewood Place
1626 Edgewood Place, Clinton, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1800 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
1 Unit Available
138 Lofty Pine Ln
138 Lofty Pine Lane, Clinton, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1159 sqft
This home is conveniently located to I-20, MC and is in the Clinton Public School District. It is a 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex located in the Woodmoor Subdivision. It has an open floor plan with laminate and tile flooring.
1 Unit Available
613 TRAILWOOD DR
613 Trailwood Drive, Clinton, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Shelter in Place Here-Corner lot, private inground swimming pool, 3 bedrooms, (1 down, 2 up), 2 baths, (1 up, 1 down), fireplace, balcony, 2 car garage, (2 story, washer/dryer hook-up, storage building, large front and back yard, fenced backyard,
1 Unit Available
707 Cherry Stone Drive
707 Cherry Stone Drive, Clinton, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
707 Cherry Stone Drive Available 05/18/20 3/2 for rent in Cherry Park Subdivision! - This three bed, two bath home is now available for rent.
Results within 1 mile of Clinton
1 Unit Available
495 W Hill Drive
495 West Hill Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$780
1056 sqft
FOR SALE ONLY NOT FOR RENT - 495 W Hill Dr, Jackson, MS 3 beds 2 baths 1,056 sqft IS FOR SALE. This house needs a full rehab, but is worth the work. If you would like to look, email me Blaine@buttross.com and I will send you more details.
1 Unit Available
349 Queen Julianna
349 Queen Julianna Lane, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$800
1685 sqft
- (RLNE5845228)
Results within 5 miles of Clinton
10 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$605
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
992 sqft
Close to Jackson University and the Westland Plaza Shopping Center, this community offers an exciting style of living and ample amenities. Some units are pet-friendly while others offer large closets and new carpet.
3 Units Available
Cameron Park
3856 Noble St, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$786
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$898
1357 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. ???????Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Cameron Park features amenities that make you feel at home.
1 Unit Available
228 Sewanee Dr
228 Sewanee Drive, Jackson, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
Spacious Single Family Home - Property Id: 285576 Great single family home newly installed carpet, linoleum, and counter tops. Waiting for the perfect family to move in. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
906 Terrace Ave
906 Terrace Avenue, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$550
Great Duplex near JSU University - Property Id: 283935 Brand new Appliances with washer and dryer hookup and air conditioning. Newly painted! Spacious lawn.
1 Unit Available
1455 Sleepy Hollow Drive
1455 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1712 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
3144 Fleetwood Drive
3144 Fleetwood Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1440 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
296 Woodcliff Drive
296 Woodcliff Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2242 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
1 Unit Available
125 James Garfield Circle
125 James Garfield Circle, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1053 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
1 Unit Available
3438 West Capital St
3438 West Capitol Street, Jackson, MS
4 Bedrooms
$750
1300 sqft
*OFFICE HOURS MONDAY THRU FRIDAY 8a-5p PLEASE CALL DURING OFFICE HOURS* APPROXIMATELY 1300 SQUARE FEET, IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION, HAS CENTRAL HVAC, SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED AND TENANT TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR LANDSCAPING MAINTENANCE
1 Unit Available
3144 Woodville Circle
3144 Woodville Circle, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1589 sqft
3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom! HUD is accepted!! Hey there! You're going to love this one! And as you know they don't last long. Houses like this pop on, and then right back off when someone rents it.
Results within 10 miles of Clinton
4 Units Available
Midsouth 301
301 Elton Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1275 sqft
MidSouth 301 is centrally located to I-55 near Byram, Mississippi. We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer connections and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
30 Units Available
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$700
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1168 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.
15 Units Available
The Crossings at Ridgewood
5880 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$990
1200 sqft
6 Bedrooms
$705
800 sqft
8 Bedrooms
$840
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Crossings at Ridgewood in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Spring Lake
1000 Spring Lake Blvd, Byram, MS
2 Bedrooms
$965
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1329 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom units come with spacious kitchens, plenty of closet space and garden tubs. Enjoy on-site lake with surrounding walking trails, two pools and gym. Close to I-55 and the Byram Town Center.
12 Units Available
Belvedere Cove Apartments
2625 Belvedere Dr, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$475
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$720
1259 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
6 Units Available
Arlington
5845 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arlington in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Clinton, the median rent is $676 for a studio, $800 for a 1-bedroom, $967 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,223 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Clinton, check out our monthly Clinton Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Clinton area include Mississippi College, and Jackson State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.