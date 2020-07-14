Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill bike storage business center car wash area carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog park game room guest parking internet cafe lobby media room online portal package receiving playground pool table smoke-free community trash valet

Discover the finest apartments in Hattiesburg, Mississippi at Cross Creek Village Apartments. Our intimate community provides an atmosphere of elegant serenity along with all of the conveniences you'd expect from a top-notch apartment community. Cross Creek Village Apartments is synonymous with unbeatable amenities, quality finishes, and special extras. Stunning granite countertops, elegant crown molding, expansive walk-in closets, and private balconies with storage are just a few of the benefits you will enjoy as a resident of our community. We exude the ambiance of a resort-style getaway: satisfy your every desire for luxury and comfort with our state-of-the-art clubroom, zero-entry swimming pool with fountain, and exclusive media room. Experience the best apartments in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and schedule your tour of Cross Creek Village Apartments.