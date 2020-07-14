All apartments in Hattiesburg
Find more places like Cross Creek Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hattiesburg, MS
/
Cross Creek Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM

Cross Creek Village

75 Cross Creek Pkwy · (601) 228-6572
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hattiesburg
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

75 Cross Creek Pkwy, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8104 · Avail. Sep 9

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4202 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5308 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1287 sqft

Unit 8202 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1287 sqft

Unit 7201 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1287 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cross Creek Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car wash area
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
game room
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
playground
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
Discover the finest apartments in Hattiesburg, Mississippi at Cross Creek Village Apartments. Our intimate community provides an atmosphere of elegant serenity along with all of the conveniences you'd expect from a top-notch apartment community. Cross Creek Village Apartments is synonymous with unbeatable amenities, quality finishes, and special extras. Stunning granite countertops, elegant crown molding, expansive walk-in closets, and private balconies with storage are just a few of the benefits you will enjoy as a resident of our community. We exude the ambiance of a resort-style getaway: satisfy your every desire for luxury and comfort with our state-of-the-art clubroom, zero-entry swimming pool with fountain, and exclusive media room. Experience the best apartments in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and schedule your tour of Cross Creek Village Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $450
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Pest Control included
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Call us for details!
Parking Details: Open parking for resident and guest unless you rent a covered parking or garage.
Storage Details: Storage is located on your patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cross Creek Village have any available units?
Cross Creek Village has 7 units available starting at $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cross Creek Village have?
Some of Cross Creek Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cross Creek Village currently offering any rent specials?
Cross Creek Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cross Creek Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Cross Creek Village is pet friendly.
Does Cross Creek Village offer parking?
Yes, Cross Creek Village offers parking.
Does Cross Creek Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cross Creek Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cross Creek Village have a pool?
Yes, Cross Creek Village has a pool.
Does Cross Creek Village have accessible units?
Yes, Cross Creek Village has accessible units.
Does Cross Creek Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cross Creek Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Cross Creek Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cross Creek Village has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Cross Creek Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Breckenridge Park
100 Breckenridge Dr
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Arbor Walk
2300 Lincoln Rd
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Parkwest
12 Park Pl
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
The Reserve at Park Place
29 Park Pl
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
The Met
27 Lake Forgetful Dr.
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Piedmont Park
78 Wisteria Dr
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Hub City Lofts America Building
207 East Front Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Similar Pages

Hattiesburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Hattiesburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Biloxi, MSGulfport, MS
Laurel, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Southern Mississippi
William Carey University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity