Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities furnished air conditioning bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated in unit laundry Property Amenities business center car wash area internet cafe dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly volleyball court alarm system basketball court clubhouse coffee bar community garden courtyard doorman fire pit game room green community on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bike storage guest parking guest suite hot tub key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving sauna tennis court

It's time you started getting out of life what you've put into it. At Breckenridge Park, you can expect comfortable living you deserve. Nestled by a beautiful lake in a calm corner of Hattiesburg, MS, this luxury apartment community offers a quiet sanctuary from life's complexities. Oversized and stylish, our 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom modern homes provide generous living and storage space with multiple floor plan options. Convenience makes the difference here, from all-inclusive payment alternatives to on-site activities. Whether enjoying a DVD library selection in the 24-seat, wide screen multi-media theatre, surfing the web by the pool, business center, and Internet Cafe, or working out in the spacious, fully equipped fitness center, you need not leave the community to find a favorite way to unwind. Even four-legged family members can unleash and play in the fenced pet park, while younger members love to explore the playground. Once you put yourself into Breckenridge Park apartment homes, expect a lot in return.