It's time you started getting out of life what you've put into it. At Breckenridge Park, you can expect comfortable living you deserve. Nestled by a beautiful lake in a calm corner of Hattiesburg, MS, this luxury apartment community offers a quiet sanctuary from life's complexities. Oversized and stylish, our 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom modern homes provide generous living and storage space with multiple floor plan options. Convenience makes the difference here, from all-inclusive payment alternatives to on-site activities. Whether enjoying a DVD library selection in the 24-seat, wide screen multi-media theatre, surfing the web by the pool, business center, and Internet Cafe, or working out in the spacious, fully equipped fitness center, you need not leave the community to find a favorite way to unwind. Even four-legged family members can unleash and play in the fenced pet park, while younger members love to explore the playground. Once you put yourself into Breckenridge Park apartment homes, expect a lot in return.