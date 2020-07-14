All apartments in Hattiesburg
Find more places like Breckenridge Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hattiesburg, MS
/
Breckenridge Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:14 AM

Breckenridge Park

100 Breckenridge Dr · (601) 300-5970
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hattiesburg
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

100 Breckenridge Dr, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 104-308 · Avail. Oct 7

$938

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

Unit 109-201 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,013

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102-102 · Avail. Sep 21

$926

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 914 sqft

Unit 114-203 · Avail. Aug 29

$926

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Unit 110-203 · Avail. Aug 26

$926

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

See 12+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 109-307 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1249 sqft

Unit 116-202 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1317 sqft

Unit 116-307 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1317 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Breckenridge Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
furnished
air conditioning
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
volleyball court
alarm system
basketball court
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
courtyard
doorman
fire pit
game room
green community
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
guest parking
guest suite
hot tub
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
sauna
tennis court
Apartments in Hattiesburg

It's time you started getting out of life what you've put into it. At Breckenridge Park, you can expect comfortable living you deserve. Nestled by a beautiful lake in a calm corner of Hattiesburg, MS, this luxury apartment community offers a quiet sanctuary from life's complexities. Oversized and stylish, our 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom modern homes provide generous living and storage space with multiple floor plan options. Convenience makes the difference here, from all-inclusive payment alternatives to on-site activities. Whether enjoying a DVD library selection in the 24-seat, wide screen multi-media theatre, surfing the web by the pool, business center, and Internet Cafe, or working out in the spacious, fully equipped fitness center, you need not leave the community to find a favorite way to unwind. Even four-legged family members can unleash and play in the fenced pet park, while younger members love to explore the playground. Once you put yourself into Breckenridge Park apartment homes, expect a lot in return.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in select leases
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Breckenridge Park have any available units?
Breckenridge Park has 25 units available starting at $926 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Breckenridge Park have?
Some of Breckenridge Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Breckenridge Park currently offering any rent specials?
Breckenridge Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Breckenridge Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Breckenridge Park is pet friendly.
Does Breckenridge Park offer parking?
Yes, Breckenridge Park offers parking.
Does Breckenridge Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Breckenridge Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Breckenridge Park have a pool?
Yes, Breckenridge Park has a pool.
Does Breckenridge Park have accessible units?
No, Breckenridge Park does not have accessible units.
Does Breckenridge Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Breckenridge Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Breckenridge Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Breckenridge Park has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Breckenridge Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Met
27 Lake Forgetful Dr.
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Arbor Walk
2300 Lincoln Rd
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
The Reserve at Park Place
29 Park Pl
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Piedmont Park
78 Wisteria Dr
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Cross Creek Village
75 Cross Creek Pkwy
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Hub City Lofts America Building
207 East Front Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Parkwest
12 Park Pl
Hattiesburg, MS 39402

Similar Pages

Hattiesburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Hattiesburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Biloxi, MSGulfport, MS
Laurel, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Southern Mississippi
William Carey University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity