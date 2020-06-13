AL
/
MS
/
biloxi
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:18 PM

82 Apartments for rent in Biloxi, MS

📍
West Biloxi
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Grand Biscayne Apartments
14510 Lemoyne Blvd, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$833
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1500 sqft
Dogs and cats allowed. E-payments and credit cards accepted. Gym, playground and pool available. Apartments offer washer and dryer hookups and extra storage. Round-the-clock maintenance. Proximity to I-10 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 07:49am
North Biloxi
7 Units Available
Lagniappe of Biloxi
831 Cedar Lake Rd, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$934
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,224
1305 sqft
Gated residential community in a natural setting. Outdoor facilities include gazebo lounge areas, grilling areas, a car washing station and a bark park. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
West Biloxi
Contact for Availability
Palm Isle
251 Eisenhower Dr, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$680
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
700 sqft
Come let us welcome you home at Palm Isle Apartments, where all the comforts of a beach resort are right at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
West Biloxi
Contact for Availability
Westwick
258 Stennis Dr, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$625
1040 sqft
Welcome to Westwick. We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woolmarket
1 Unit Available
7585 E. Oaklawn
7585 East Oaklawn Road, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Water front property!! - Nice home located on beautiful piece of land. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, covered back patio that looks over the Biloxi River. Yard has well established azalea bushes and lots of trees. Call today to view this home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
185 Saint Jude St 5
185 Saint Jude St, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
4 Bedrooms
Ask
beach blvd close to afb beach & casinos - Property Id: 285272 beach blvd close to afb beach & casinos 3 minute drive to casino 2 minute drive to Kessler air force base gate unit is fully furnished can do contract or month to

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
West Biloxi
1 Unit Available
169 Briarfield Avenue
169 Briarfield Avenue, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
West Biloxi
1 Unit Available
139 Mc Donnell Avenue
139 McDonnell Ave, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
It is walking distance to the beautiful Biloxi Beaches. Its located minutes to shopping malls and great restaurants with some of the best seafood the Gulf coast has to offer! Rent includes water/sewer/trash.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
North Biloxi
1 Unit Available
Ellington Dr., 861
861 Ellington Drive, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1598 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath! The home has an open floor plan in the living areas and a split bedroom plan for privacy.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
West Biloxi
1 Unit Available
1670 Wiltshire Blvd
1670 Wiltshire Boulevard, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1518 sqft
Spacious clean 3 bed, 2 bath in Biloxi that is close to Keesler, Back Bay, Biloxi Beach and Golf Course.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
West Biloxi
1 Unit Available
157 Oakmont Pl
157 Oakmont Place, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1660 sqft
Clean and Move-In Ready 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home PETS OK - Property Id: 264705 Clean and move-in ready three-bedroom, two-bathroom home walking distance to the beach, Mississippi Coliseum and restaurants. This location can't be beat.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1130 Beach Blvd
1130 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Come enjoy this large, beach view condo and if you want to be in a convenient location to downtown Biloxi, with easy access to Interstate, you have found it. This 2nd floor condo is fully furnished, just bring your cloths and food.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
West Biloxi
1 Unit Available
1876 Pass Road - 1
1876 Pass Road, Biloxi, MS
Studio
$2,000
2300 sqft
Retail or office space ready for your own personal build out. West Biloxi close to gate 7 Keesler Air Force Base. Retail or office space ready for your own personal build out. West Biloxi close to gate 7 Keesler Air Force Base.
Results within 1 mile of Biloxi

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woolmarket
1 Unit Available
3460 Riverbend Cv
3460 Riverbend Cove, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 06/19/20 Two story townhome located off the Tchoutacabouffa river off Lamey Bridge Rd. This townhome includes single car garage, stove, fridge, dishwasher, granite counter tops, fireplace, deck, and washer/dryer hook ups.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
11057 Oakcrest Dr
11057 Oakcrest Drive, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 06/26/20 Single story brick home located off Popp's Ferry Rd. that includes two car garage, fenced yard, stove, fridge, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook ups. This home is currently vacant and being worked on.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5431 Quail Creek Cir
5431 Quail Creek Circle, Harrison County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
Available 07/06/20 Two story duplex located off of Lamey Bridge Rd. in D'Iberville. This property includes stove, fridge, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook ups. The property is currently occupied until July 1, 2020.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
410 Cleveland Ave.
410 Cleveland Avenue, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Downtown Ocean Springs Living! Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House w/ Outdoor Living - Whether you like cruising around downtown in your golf cart or just relaxing in your yard this home is for you.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
17067 Palm Ridge Drive
17067 Palm Ridge Drive, Harrison County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1668 sqft
17067 Palm Ridge Drive Available 06/08/20 4 BEDROOM IN D'IBERVILLE - Beautiful brick home ready for the right tenant.

1 of 1

Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1278 Tropical Cove
1278 Tropical Cove, Gulfport, MS
Studio
$675
- (RLNE4763680)
Results within 5 miles of Biloxi
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 07:44am
5 Units Available
The Reserve at Gulf Hills
6721 Washington Ave, Gulf Hills, MS
1 Bedroom
$885
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary units with many upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, air conditioning and walk-in closets. In a quiet residential community in Ocean Springs. Wi-Fi hot spot for residents.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 9 at 03:11pm
2 Units Available
Legacy at Ashton Bay
12450 Three Rivers Rd, Gulfport, MS
2 Bedrooms
$869
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Legacy at Ashton Bay is a lovely town home community in a casual country setting just minutes from malls, grocery shopping, great dining and beach. Each town home is thoughtfully designed with spacious layouts and gorgeous finishes.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2702 E Angela Cir
2702 East Angela Circle, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$795
Available 06/26/20 Single story home located in Pine Hills Subdivision. This home includes carport, stove, fridge, and washer/dryer hook ups. This home is currently vacant and being worked on. We do have one approved applicant waiting to view it.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4030 Suzanne Dr
4030 Suzanne Drive, D'Iberville, MS
2 Bedrooms
$6,250
150000 sqft
LARGE COMMERCIAL PROPERTY! 15000 sq. ft. metal building coming available soon! This property includes two offices, 2 (1/2) baths, and a break room. The lot size is 200x152.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13218 W Country Hills Dr
13218 W Country Hills Dr, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
Available 06/26/20 Single story brick home located off of O'Neal Rd. This property is vacant and being worked on. We do have one approved applicant waiting to view this property.

Median Rent in Biloxi

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Biloxi is $702, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $811.
Studio
$670
1 Bed
$702
2 Beds
$811
3+ Beds
$1,138
City GuideBiloxi“Down around Biloxi / pretty girls are dancing in the sea / They all look like sisters in the ocean / The boy will fill his pail with salty water / and the storms will blow off towards New Orleans.” (-Jimmy Buffett, “Biloxi”)
How to Find an Apartment
+

When Should I Look For an Apartment? To find a place in Biloxi, you're going to need to go against the herd. Tourism flocks to the city between May and the beginning of August, so it'll be incredibly difficult to find a permanent place then. Not to mention, the weather is a lot hotter, with an average temperature of 90 and humidity at 90% (is anyone else reminded of waiting in line at Disney World?). You can always go out in August, September, and October, but keep in mind its hurricane season, and Helen Hunt won't be there to save you from those high winds and flooding risks while you're in the midst of moving.

Bring the Basics Occupancy rates in Biloxi tend to fluctuate around about eighty percent, so there is a chance that finding apartments for rent where you're looking could be fairly easy. Don't get too lackadaisical about the process, though; you might just lose that perfect place by doing so.

When you find something that looks right for you, make an appointment with the landlord and make sure to be courteous. You may even want to bake them some cookies. After all, southern hospitality is big in Mississippi, and you might be surprised how far a little common courtesy and friendly behavior can take you.

Don’t rely on just your charming manner to seal the deal. Show up on time, and treat the whole process with respect, just as you would a job interview. Make a folder with credit reports, the rental application, and a letter of employment (or recent pay stubs). Rental references can also have a big impact, so stuff those in there if you have them. If you have pets, bring along their recent records, as well. Bring your checkbook along with you, too: nothing makes a landlord happier than someone who can write out a check for first month’s rent and the security deposit right on the spot.

How Much Will It Cost? The average rent for a one bedroom apartment in the Biloxi area is $675, and the average for a two bedroom apartment is $754. This is actually lower than the rates for Biloxi in 2005, so, unlike so many other parts of the country, it's a great time to move there. Be warned, though: the city is still recuperating from Katrina, and rental and home prices are on the rise. If you don't act now, you may have to pay more down the line.

Biloxi Neighborhoods
+

As with all coastal towns, the closer you live to the water, the more you pay for your home. Biloxi is no different, and you should keep that in mind when looking for an apartment.

Cedar Lake: It has a wide variety of residents and medium rents. Some military personnel live in the area.

Wool Market: Almost 36% of the working population in Wool Market is employed in executive, management or professional occupations. Rents are a tad higher than other nearby areas, but compared to the U.S. average, they are actually low.

Pass Road / Fernwood Road: This is a mixed area all the way around. Rents are lower here and it’s a hip, trendy area of the city to live in, so it is a great place for the younger crowd.

Irish Hill: Irish Hill is comprised mostly of small to medium single-family homes and apartment complexes. Vacancies are at about thirty percent, due to the high seasonal rentals. Easy access to everything you need within walking distance. Great place to find an apartment, but you will pay more for the convenience.

Ploesti Drive / J Street: The safest place in Biloxi to live, Ploesti has a multitude of apartments and apartment complexes. Many college students and military personnel live in the area. Rents are higher here compared to the rest of the city.

Living in Biloxi
+

Public Transportation If you can’t walk to everything you need in Biloxi, don’t despair: public transportation is available every day except Sunday. CTA provides affordable, safe, and dependable transport to everywhere in the city and beyond. Buses run from 6 am to 7 pm.

Adding Up the Facts While Biloxi has a higher cost of living than the rest of Mississippi, it also has higher salaries and relatively low-cost rents. The job market is good now, and is projected to be even better in the near future. If you can put up with the tropical storms that the city is prone to, it is a great place to live.

Read More
Rent Report
Biloxi

June 2020 Biloxi Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Biloxi Rent Report. Biloxi rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Biloxi rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Biloxi rents held steady over the past month

Biloxi rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Biloxi stand at $703 for a one-bedroom apartment and $811 for a two-bedroom. Biloxi's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Biloxi rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Biloxi, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Biloxi is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Biloxi's median two-bedroom rent of $811 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Biloxi.
    • While Biloxi's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Biloxi than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Biloxi.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How much is rent in Biloxi?
    In Biloxi, the median rent is $670 for a studio, $702 for a 1-bedroom, $811 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,138 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Biloxi, check out our monthly Biloxi Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Biloxi?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Biloxi include West Biloxi.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Biloxi?
    Some of the colleges located in the Biloxi area include Bishop State Community College, University of South Alabama, Spring Hill College, Delgado Community College, and Dillard University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Biloxi?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Biloxi from include New Orleans, Mobile, Hattiesburg, Slidell, and Gulfport.

    Similar Pages

    Biloxi 2 BedroomsBiloxi Apartments with ParkingBiloxi Apartments with PoolBiloxi Dog Friendly ApartmentsBiloxi Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    New Orleans, LAMobile, ALHattiesburg, MSSlidell, LAGulfport, MSPascagoula, MSGautier, MSGulf Hills, MSD'Iberville, MSTillmans Corner, ALMoss Point, MSSt. Martin, MSLong Beach, MSOcean Springs, MSDiamondhead, MSBay St. Louis, MSGulf Park Estates, MS

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    West Biloxi

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South AlabamaSpring Hill CollegeDelgado Community CollegeDillard University