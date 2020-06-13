82 Apartments for rent in Biloxi, MS

When Should I Look For an Apartment? To find a place in Biloxi, you're going to need to go against the herd. Tourism flocks to the city between May and the beginning of August, so it'll be incredibly difficult to find a permanent place then. Not to mention, the weather is a lot hotter, with an average temperature of 90 and humidity at 90% (is anyone else reminded of waiting in line at Disney World?). You can always go out in August, September, and October, but keep in mind its hurricane season, and Helen Hunt won't be there to save you from those high winds and flooding risks while you're in the midst of moving.

Bring the Basics Occupancy rates in Biloxi tend to fluctuate around about eighty percent, so there is a chance that finding apartments for rent where you're looking could be fairly easy. Don't get too lackadaisical about the process, though; you might just lose that perfect place by doing so.

When you find something that looks right for you, make an appointment with the landlord and make sure to be courteous. You may even want to bake them some cookies. After all, southern hospitality is big in Mississippi, and you might be surprised how far a little common courtesy and friendly behavior can take you.

Don’t rely on just your charming manner to seal the deal. Show up on time, and treat the whole process with respect, just as you would a job interview. Make a folder with credit reports, the rental application, and a letter of employment (or recent pay stubs). Rental references can also have a big impact, so stuff those in there if you have them. If you have pets, bring along their recent records, as well. Bring your checkbook along with you, too: nothing makes a landlord happier than someone who can write out a check for first month’s rent and the security deposit right on the spot.

How Much Will It Cost? The average rent for a one bedroom apartment in the Biloxi area is $675, and the average for a two bedroom apartment is $754. This is actually lower than the rates for Biloxi in 2005, so, unlike so many other parts of the country, it's a great time to move there. Be warned, though: the city is still recuperating from Katrina, and rental and home prices are on the rise. If you don't act now, you may have to pay more down the line.